Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to whomever sent me the onion on my onion about golf cart and ATV parade. You’re
right. The city can’t get a second bridge for the Island, potholes fixed, or brushes trimmed
by State Route 95. So, I have a year to plan it. Thanks!
Orchids to Food City where you don’t have to have a card, or digital coupon to buy sale items. Everyone is treated the same. Thank you.
Orchids to all of the staff and owners of Lake Havasu Marina. Thanks for your friendliness, courtesy and help through the years. From the dog biscuits and puppy love at the security office, to all of the gals in the store and reservation desk. Happy New Year!
Orchids to the two lunch duty aides at the middle school for all of your assistance with being so helpful with my student and with keeping the tables and floors so nice and clean. It’s much appreciated!
Onions to the club that starts the music while we are eating our fish. It’s so loud that we can’t have a conversation. Why not stick to the schedule so we can dance and plan on staying until 9 p.m.? The same with Saturday, the music was done by 7.
Onions to the folks who think restricting water to farmers is a good idea. How about the green golf courses and all the new housing communities? Can you eat those? I vote for the farmers and their irrigation!
Onions to the casino across the way that keeps posting the same two winners over and over again for months now.
Orchids to T’s Eats & Treats. I Just wanted to tell folks about the best hamburger I’ve had for a long time that came from T’s Eats & Treats (in the Safeway complex). It might be small, but they sure put out some delicious food. Give them a try!
Onions to whomever, after 20 years, stole the family prized possession representing the baby Jesus from our nativity scene. Its only value is its intended purpose. I hope you needed it to make a child happy.
Lake Havasu City is catching up to becoming another big city. Happy New Year to you, too!
Orchids to Tom and Tommy; you two rock! In and out, almost an hour less than your estimate, and cost is a few bucks under your calculations. Our hose bibs, kitchen fixtures and shower valves work better than new. Thank you. Buzz and Judy.
Onions to the city’s fireworks display this year. Did I miss it? Did the city not put on a display for New Year’s Eve? I heard a lot of fireworks in my neighborhood.
Onions to the disrespectful, rude, no-heart neighbors. They have no regard to pets or PTSD in veterans. Bottle rockets land in pools, heating and cooling equipment in yards and disturb every dog regardless of traumatic background or not.
Orchids to whomever decorated Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church for the Christmas season. Absolutely beautiful. Thank you!
Orchids to me for showing our northern visitors compassion. In one drive to the shopping center, not one, not two, but three winter visitors pulled out or changed lanes in front me while I was doing the speed limit then slowed making me take evasive maneuvers. Don’t drive on meds; it’s dangerous.
Onions to the Onion-giver about choice beef being hard to find in Lake Havasu City. I found some choice filet mignon at Albertsons today that, when I barbecued it this evening, absolutely melted in my mouth! I usually don’t spend this kind of money (this wasn’t too expensive, though), but this meat was so amazing! Treat yourself! It’s 2023!
Orchids to veterinarian Dr. Terry McGuire and staff for their compassion, understanding and care of Zoey. You did your best to keep her among us but she had to go over the rainbow. Thank you for all you have done.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.