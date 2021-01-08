Another beautiful day in havasu...
Orchids to Jessica Deacon, Knight Life, for the most concise, literate, and informative article on Project 1619. Should be required reading for everyone — especially School Board Members.
Orchids to the cemetery for putting wreaths on all the gravesites. It’s a cheerful and kind gesture and much appreciated when I stopped to give my mom and dad some flowers. It looked very beautiful.
Orchids to Kurt Krueger for his letter to the editor regarding covid-19 treatment mistakes this year!
Onions to Margie Emmons for her letters to the editor in 2020. If anyone is a “nut job”, it is you!
Onions to the burger joint. Two sips into a drink resulted in excruciating pain shooting to my brain. Headache city. Could barely focus enough to pull off the road. Screamed in pain. My wife thought I was dying. I believe the oblong cubes in that drink were dry ice. I’m now looking for a good attorney.
Onions to the city for allowing the obscene flags and signs on vehicles and homes. When does someone’s free speech infringe on others right to decency. If existing ordinances do not ban such displays we need to establish laws that do. Such language would not be tolerated in a public meeting. Why is it on our streets?
Onions to numbskull member of my wife’s quilting group. You know who you are! Blindly handing out medical advice that Flo drive to Needles and get some gummy’s for her back made things worse. Now I can’t get her off the couch. You my fair lady are nothing more than a drug pusher. Turn yourself in!
Orchids for Sam’s Place. Good food and great people. There’s not enough ink to name everyone.
Onions to no concerts at PAC. I hope the musicians are staying together and practicing on zoom, preparing for the fall season. Same with the music at the park. Stupid virus! We miss you all. Stay safe and healthy.
Orchids to Herman at Anderson Chrysler in the service department. Every time I take my Jeep in, he is so helpful and always has a smile. He goes over and above for his customers.
Onions to the shuttle service that has the homemade phone number in the rear window. Speeding down the highway, weaving in and out of traffic with no turn signal. Bad advertising. I’d be afraid to ride with you.
Onions to those setting off fireworks on New Year’s Eve. Didn’t you check the wind before you did your dumb move? We had debris in our yard from your stupid move. You’re lucky it didn’t land on the roof or in the dry vegetation. Stupidity!
Onions to the ladies working at the coffee shop. They are always so rude and give so much attitude. Specifically the AM shift. The “manager” always has a nasty look on her face and gives the most attitude. You ladies need to have a much better attitude or find a different job if you are unhappy at your place of work. No one wants to start their day off getting a nice coffee from someone with a long face. I will no longer give my business to the coffee shop due to you ladies! Lose the attitude!
Orchids for James and Crew at Autoworks (2005 w acoma suite 1) They keep my Tacoma pick up with 340k miles running like a clock. Thanks!
Orchids to Gary walking his dog at Gleneagles neighborhood. You kindly rescued this lady with car problems. Your help was much appreciated!
Onions to food stores who do not enforce mask wearing. You have to have one to walk in, but what’s the sense of that? If customers can’t comply, tell them to shop somewhere else. Orchids to those that keep masks on.
Orchids to Desert Pool Care Service. They kept our pool sparkling and running smoothly, that helped us sell our home — professional and great prices. They will be doing our next pool.
Orchids to Novak Animal Care Center for their caring of my Keina dog as she entered the other side of the rainbow. Doctor, nurses and staff made it easier to say goodbye after 13 years of love she gave us. The card you sent made my heart feel proud of all of you. Thanks for your loving actions.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.