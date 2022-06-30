Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to rental agencies who appear to price gouge and price fix. I went to three separate rental agencies and was told exactly the same price for a one bedroom apartment for exactly the same reason all three times.
Onions to apartment managers and leasors who refuse to get involved when criminal acts are clearly being carried out in their units.
Orchids to Shoreline Plumbing who recently re-piped my home with plastic tubing. They did a fabulous job, vacuuming up all debris before leaving. Great job and personnel.
Orchids to Carol Becker’s awesome idea of having a YMCA in our town. A YMCA would benefit so many and the city as well. What a positive project this would be. Now, will those in charge listen?
Onions to the doctor’s office that will no longer see me as I would not complete the voluntary Medicare wellness survey. They said if I didn’t comply, that they get less Medicare points which equates to funding. Socialized medicine. Doctors are now in bed with the government.
Orchids to your comical social media page. “Wishing your five baby’s daddies happy fathers day...” the jokes just write themselves. Gross. How men are attracted to you is baffling.
Onions to leaving a $7 tip on a $73 dollar tab. $7 dollars isn’t even 10%. If you can afford Justin Cabernet, your Big Blue Van, an appetizer, a nice meal and superb service, then tip accordingly. I remember my customers and I won’t go above and beyond if I serve you two again.
Orchids to the Eagles for their Monday night pizzas. They’re delicious! Best pizza around.
Onions to pets that are not service animals in restaurants and grocery stores. Allowing that practice has got to stop! I love my pet dog but I would never think of taking her anywhere food is near. Leave your pets at home! Being able to sue someone for asking is ludicrous.
Orchids and thank you to the heroes who work at Havasu Regional Hospital. I received wonderful care this last week. But I want to give a special thank you Ashley. She is an amazing nurse. Her kindness and the personal care she gives her patients is outstanding. I can not thank you enough.
Orchids to the owners of River Valley Windows. I arrived right at closing time with a specific part I needed. I caught them in the parking lot. They re-opened, went back inside and retrieved my much needed part. They went above and beyond to provide quality service! Highly recommend this local business!
Orchids to global warming. Soon the snow birds can stay home and play in their own lakes.
Orchids to Mills Brothers. We recently purchased a mattress from Mills Brothers and it was promptly delivered the next day. The delivery men, Mahlon and Tristin, were in and out in less than five minutes. I highly recommend this company to anyone buying a new mattress.
Orchids to Safeway customer service. Always friendly and polite.
Onions to the businesses that advertise but don’t return calls. Why are you spending money to advertise when you don’t want or need the business?
Orchids to Rudy’s Glass. I had a broken window from my husband locking himself outside in the heat. Rudy’s came right out, measured for it, ordered it, and voila, reinstalled it all in less than a work week. I highly recommend them if you need glass work.
Onions to the local campsites letting the winter visitors take up all of the hook-up spaces. I bought a camper, only to find out all of the empty hook ups were already reserved for the winter visitors. What is a local supposed to do?
