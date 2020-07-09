Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the private club that had a state convention. How did that work out. Now you are closed.
Orchids to MAGA! Masks Are great advice!
Orchids to the lady who helped my dog. I had a problem getting dogfood for my dog as she has a liver disease and has to have a special food. We also are having trouble finding food for our pets with special medical problems. I did not get the girl’s name and I want her to know she saved a little dog with a big heart. Linda.
Onions to the city for letting citizens shoot off fireworks that should only be for professionals only. My poor little dogs are shellshocked. I’m furious. The fireworks looked illegal.
Orchids to our mayor for enacting a mask requirement. I went to the grocery store on Friday and we were pleased to see 90% of the customers wearing masks. Hooray! C. Davies.
Onions to the city for the weak-kneed lack of enforcement for wearing a mask. Police state publicly they will not enforce the requirement to wear a mask in public. Futility.
Orchids to Jimmy and Candy for helping a damsel in distress. I had a flat tire on State Route 95 and they were kind enough to stop and help me in the 2 p.m. heat. Their kindness was appreciated and I will pay it forward. Thank You.
Onions to $200-$300 for a covid-19 test. If one is available. We are told that they are not readily available here, at any cost. What happened to “anyone can get a test, and for free?” Let’s ask our great leader, who is making it up, and manufacturing so-called facts as he goes. Pathetic.
Onions to the store for throwing me out. I had my mask on, my Lone Ranger mask.
Orchids to D.J. at Tireman. He was polite, professional and had my tire fixed in no time. I highly recommend.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.