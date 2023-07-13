Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to grocery store gas attendants not in sight. The pump said ”must pay at window”. I go to the window; no cashier. I look around and can’t find anyone. As I drive away, the cashier was behind the station talking to an elderly man and petting his dog while customers wait.
Orchids to Pro Therapy. For three years, I suffered from vertigo as a result of a side effect from an injection, which also took the hearing in my left ear. John cured it in less than six visits. The vertigo is completely cured. Thank you, John.
A bunch of orchids to Diana in deli in Smith’s. She knows her job and does it very well. Be proud Smith’s to have her on your team
Orchids to George at Samons Air Conditioning. Our unit went out Saturday afternoon around 5 p.m. We called Sunday morning at 8, on a holiday weekend, and he showed up at 10 a.m. and fixed it. Amazing! Fred and Linda. Thank you.
Orchids to McGuire veterinary Services and staff for saving Katie, our golden retriever and getting her back to her playful self. Everyone was so helpful and caring.
Orchids to John’s Barber Shop. In the 20 plus years I’ve been getting my hair cut by John and Lilian, I’ve never had a bad haircut. John is a national award winner and it shows with every haircut. I get compliments about my haircuts after each visit. Thank you!
