Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to LeGrand Plumbing Services who recently did a fanstastic plumbing job at our home.
Orchids to the owners of River Valley Windows. They went above and beyond to provide quality service! Highly recommend this local business!
Orchids to Mills Brother’s Furniture. We recently purchased a mattress from them and it was promptly delivered the next day. I highly recommend this company to anyone buying a new mattress.
Orchids to Rudy’s Glass. I had just bought a beautiful desk and asked to be fitted for a glass top to protect it. They came right out, measured it and hand it installed within a week. It fit perfectly, too. I highly recommend Rudy’s Glass. Great customer service, great job.
Orchids to the crew at Discount Tires. Zach, Chad, Charles, Angelo and Jr. They are all top of the mark everytime. Always the best service in town with prices to match.
Orchids to the gang at Havasu Auto Care for taking care of my little Josette, she is one happy KIA.
Orchids to Artie and BJ’s for their support and generosity to the Veterans Treatment Court Alumni. The hot dogs were the best and greatly appreciated.
Onions to the onion about restaurant servers expecting bigger tips on bigger bills. You should have directed that onion to the restaurants who’ve all raised their prices, but most haven’t given their servers raises. They make below minimum wage and depend on tips to help them get by. Restaurants aren’t depending on higher prices, they’re just taking advantage of the opportunity to blame something, i.e. the pandemic, to charge more and make more money.
Onions to LHCPD. Over 100 illegal fireworks calls (before the 4th) and not one citation issued. Do we not enforce the laws here?
Orchids to Havasu Regional Medical Center for the excellent care my husband received while in the hospital. Both of us would like to thank Dr. Aliyar, Dr. Perdun, head nurse Kassidi, nurse Cheyenne for excellent care and professionalism. A special thanks to Dr. Goud, who performed the life-saving surgery on my husband.
Orchids and a special thanks to Lakeside Orthopedic Institute for excellent care. Dr. Heiner, nurse Lisa, Xray technician Gary and assistant Ronni (little Miss Alaska), front office Kaylea, Holly L., Ashley, and Rachel. You all rock! If you have knee problems, see Dr. Heiner. He’s the best!
Orchids to Fayette Air Conditioning. Ours went out and they were able to squeeze us into their busy schedule. The temperature was over 110 degrees. Prompt and professional. We have used them before and we will use them again. Special thanks to Jennifer and Anthony. The Millers.
Orchids to Gladys of Barnet Dulany Perkins Eye Center. Gladys went above and beyond helping me resolve an issue with my prescription sun glasses. She’s a great employee. Thank you, Gladys.
Orchids to Cece at Lin’s Little China for fabulous service to our group of 18 ladies! The whole experience was terrific and your cheerful and professional attitude played a big part! Thank you!
Orchids and a big thank you to the occupants of the white truck in front of us at Jack In The Box this morning, July 8. We were heading home after a bit of a challenging morning and your kindness in paying for our order was very appreciated. We will pay it forward.
Orchids to Christopher Knight. You are a good man. Trust me when I say you dodged a charging bullet. You don’t need that drama and craziness in your life. The many men before you speaks volumes.
