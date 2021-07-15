Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to grocery stores that make customers beg to open a checkout line after 8 p.m. If I wanted to self-checkout, I’d already be standing there. I have a cart full of groceries, and you’re open until 10 p.m. Stop acting like you’re doing me a favor. Orchids to the clerks who help out. We know it’s the management.
Orchids to the gentleman who paid for veterans to get a hair cut at the local barbershop. For those of us on limited incomes this meant a lot.
Orchids to Curb Appeal, Marc Zettel, and his staff. They did a fabulous job of painting our house and sealing my driveway. Our house looks like new. The project was completed on time by his professional staff, and even looks better than expected. Prices were great too. This is an excellent company that we highly recommend.
Onions to anyone who leaves their dogs out in this heat! I see it on Holly Drive all the time for hours at a time! Shame on you! People like this should not be allow to have dogs!
Onions to the marine repair shop. They are dirty overpriced scammers! Literally charged almost $1200 for a part that takes five minutes to swap out, claiming 7.5 hours of labor. LOL! Plus, they put an old 2005 date stamped part in the engine.
Onions to employees in this town with no enthusiasm for their jobs. Before I retired, I looked forward to going to work. Now days I sit around wishing I still could. Pension pays me more than my paychecks did. Maybe if the firm I worked for raised wages, hard workers like me wouldn’t retire. Pathetic!
Orchids to having a solid relationship with God for the past two years. It’s really put things in perspective. Start praying, Havasu, there’s worse coming than this heat wave. As for my family and me, armageddon outta here!
Orchids to the car in front of me at Taco Bell. They paid for my lunch. I, in turn, paid for those behind me. It feels good to pay it forward.”Ranger Terry”.
Orchids to Noah at Headhunter Tikis for the great tiki he carved for us on Lafayette. We love it. Noah is super nice.
Onions to the restaurant owner. Nice to see you can afford NBA final tickets almost courtside but tip horribly at restaurants when you yourself are a restaurant owner.
Onions to fireworks. It has been four nights since the 4th of July and my dog is so traumatized from the illegal fireworks that she will not go outside after dark and shakes if I take her outside. Where were the police on the 4th of July? It was like a warzone in my neighborhood.
Onions to the salon with each new hire the dress code gets lower! All the class the salon once had slowly slipping away.
Big onions to the house on Casper Avenue. The owners let the trees overgrow to the street, trash in the yard and weeds galore.
Onions to the “Queen of Rude.” We met last year at a party. I mentioned to my friends at the restaurant that I knew you. When I waved, all you could do was blankly stare back. You made me look like a ditz. Take a Courtesy 101 class, sister!
Orchids to Chad, Tyler and Steve at Don’s Auto Body for their expertise and excellent customer service. Not only did they repair our three vehicles damaged in a garage fire, but also made a stressful situation bearable.
Onions to the neanderthal, troglodyte moron who empties a 10-round clip from his semi-automatic sidearm each and every 4th of July, New Years, and other times. That’s a felony. You’re going to kill someone. You live in the 1300/1400 latitude of Lake Havasu Avenue, within a block either side. You’ll be in prison.
