Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions medical facilities for making nurses, and front line responders pay for their own covid-19 tests, even when it’s at the hospitals request. They have been working the frontlines with covid-19 patients every day. Signed, concerned citizen.
Orchids to the person in front of me in the drive-thru at McDonalds for paying for my breakfast. A very kind gesture that feels heaven sent. It means more to me than you know. Thank you so much. God bless.
Onions to the flag flying morons. We are on the Titanic and you are praising the captain who has already jumped ship. A lot have lost their lives and he doesn’t care. Can you say sociopath?
Onions to the no mask protest. “My body, my choice.’ I agree that it is your right to not wear a mask but when you get sick and go to the doctor or hospital, I hope they remember you and refuse you service. You are exposing our very valuable health care people to the virus and when they are sick who will take care of us then.
Orchids to Dynamic Cleaning and Restoration. They are amazing! I had carpet and tile cleaned. I’m a customer for life. The young men were so polite and professional I was going to get new carpet but thought I’d get it cleaned I don’t have to purchase new carpet now. They did such amazing job. Starline.
Onions to the computer repair person. After spending over $100 and a return visit with a five minute question. I have referred his service many times, I no longer will. Charged me for an hour and said gas was so high. Really? Totally disappointed.
Orchids to all those who learned and retained the history lessons of the past when we learned the real history of slavery, bigotry and racism. Where was the foundation built for these evils? Right! In the southeast which also contained the huge plantations owned by Southern Democrats who also spawned the KKK! Northern Republicans sought to end these practices, as they do today!
