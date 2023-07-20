Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Skip and his crew at First Class RV service department for their awesome service on our fifth wheel. Best in town. Thanks again, SND.
Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the officer and the bartender at the club. Using F-bombs in the bar and nothing is done. The member does the same, charges are filed and gets thrown out. What’s wrong with that picture? All should have had charges against them!
Onions to the casino. Any current winners? All winners are dressed in jackets and hoodies. A little hot for that.
Orchids to Josh at Bradley Ford for your ‘ride along’ to get our issue recognized and the warranty repair done. We love our Lincoln!
Orchids to Azul Agave and Brenda and Charlie for the awesome service we received — 23 women, separate checks and you didn’t miss a beat! Of course, we’ll be back! Thank you!
Orchids to ALLO installers Mitch, Tim, Chris and Brandon for a thorough and complete job setting us up with our new fiber system! They work together like clockwork and didn’t mind our dogs following them around. Great job and very happy with our new service!
Onions to the Onion-giver about our school district’s dress code. It is not sexist to make sure all students wear shorts that are arms-length. Students should be focusing on their education and preparing for college or the work force, not on violating the dress code.
