Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to our server Susan at Chili’s. She waited on us with a smile on her face and was so pleasant, thank you.
Orchids to our wonderful daughter Lisa. Congratulations on your new store Funky Junk. We wish you continued success; you deserve it! Bub and Pop!
Orchids to all of the hospice nurses and volunteers who helped me keep my Donnie comfortable.
Onions to Suddenlink. I have gone to them at least seven times and the problems are never-ending. I have never had so many problems in my life with anything! RJ
Orchids to Hink’s Cooling and Heating! Thanks for the new compressor we received as soon as possible after we lost everything in our cooler. Special thanks to Troy, you almost sweated to death, and Russ for helping him. Thanks again, you guys are all great.
Orchids to Sara at Dave’s Appliance for following through with our request. You are an asset to the company, very professional and pleasant. Thank you, Sara. Phyllis.
Orchids to Tina and Todd. Several months ago, I was in a car accident. Along came a couple, Tina and Todd, who stayed with me, then brought me home. Tina checked back a couple of days later to see how I was doing. Their kindness was overwhelming. Shirley.
Orchids to: Tom, Steve and crew at Everything Tire, Auto and Marine from a tired old Honda. Thanks for trying to extend my life and helping with getting my owners back and forth safely.
Onions to those who believe the big lie about the 2020 election. First of all, the former guy lost the popular vote in 2016 by three million. Lie after lie for four years from the conman, recognizing he cares only about himself. Myself, and a lot of 2016 supporters saw through his grift. Trump lost the popular vote twice.
Orchids to my parents for accomplishing the amazing feat of celebrating their 69th wedding anniversary today. Who would have guessed when you moved us here in August of 1969, we would still be here celebrating this event! Especially since our first day here had an unofficial high of 133 degrees! With love, Darren.
Orchids to Bob’s Cabinets and More for fixing my kitchen cabinet drawer. Your kindness is greatly appreciated.
Onions to the State Republican legislators for calling for a fake audit and putting sacred ballots at risk of loss or deterioration by sending them to numerous locations and boxing them up several times. A complete embarrassment for this state at a cost of three million dollars. What a joke you are.
Onions to the blatantly uninformed person leveling accusations to the church for shielding a child predator. As an outside observer, I assure you, no such thing occurred. The church hid nothing, and in fact, was very forthright in firing the person, and conducted a thorough investigation. You know nothing, yet spread incendiary gossip. Maybe your secrets will be exposed.
Orchids to Air Control and technician Eliel Rodriguez for the tremendous job of getting our air condition unit up and running with the temps at 115. We got the Trane part and we are thankful for your service of 20 years T-J.
Orchids to HRMC for the call to find out how I was doing after a procedure. I very much appreciated you asking if I had any pain, and if I had my follow up with my doctor. Thanks for the call. I wish my doctor had called.
Orchids to Zeffen at Bashe’s. He is always so helpful, he should be manager. Thank you for paying attention to the customer.
Orchids to Roland and Cypher at Smith’s for cleaning up my spilled pickles. at the check out. I was so clumsy but you were both so nice and gracious. Great customer service. Much appreciated and a whole lot of thanks to you.
Orchids to Sweitzer, Warner, Barber for your insightful, educational letters to the editor, from fellow writer KF. Don’t let the naysayers bring you down. You are appreciated!
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
