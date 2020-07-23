Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the onion about the police not doing anything from stopping people from stealing chairs, EZ Ups and other items on the beach. Maybe you should take your stuff home than you wouldn’t have this problem. I am sure the police department has other things to do than babysit your chair and EZ Up. A little entitled are we?
Onions to the onion about calling the women rude and a liar when she said the cable company would not come out because she was in the hot zone. She is not lying I had the same problem. Seems like you are the rude one!
Onions to the Washington Redskins for giving in. I can’t change what they did but I can change what I do. No more FedEx, Nike or Pepsi for me.
Orchids to all the flags, including my own, flying all over town, what a beautiful sight, sad for the uneducated calling us morons for proudly supporting our country and president, let freedom ring. God bless America.
Onions to the person who doesn’t like us “flag waving morons.” Since this seems to be causing a problem for you, you should think about moving to another town. How does Portland, Oregon, sound to you?
Onions to the person who said “I don’t like that person followed by I don’t know why” then falsely accuses wonderful people just like ANTIFA no amount of cleaning can rid the virus called hatred.
Onions to the city whose motto is “play like you mean it.” Illegal fireworks that made the city sound like a war zone for days around the 4th. Out of control short term party house rentals, and the cities leader’s steadfast refusal to do anything significant to control a deadly virus. Run for your lives!
Orchids to the grocery store that has you walk all the way to their main door so you have to walk all the way back to the pharmacy. Great exercise for you to build strength to fight the virus. Walk more, complain less! Thank the store and the pharmacist the next time you visit. Exercise is great! BC.
Onions to the onion about flying flags on vehicles. It’s called freedom of speech. Maybe you need to go back to the people’s republic of California.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
