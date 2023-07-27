Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to a very nice gentleman. About a week ago, a very nice man bought my mom and I lunch at Jack in the Box. It was the first time that something like that has ever happened to me. I just want to give a shout-out to that very nice gentleman. Thank you. Reba
Orchids to the Republic Trash pickup crew who diligently picks up my trash barrels every week, on time and without fail. Your hard work, especially in this extreme heat, is appreciated and a tribute to our community. Thank you for your service!
Onions to no tipping. You bought $100 worth of food to-go but you didn’t tip anyone, not me who helped carry them to your car, not the store clerk who helped put it all together for you.
Onions to not having any visitor friendly dive-style food and spirits places in this town that are friendly and good. We came from Northern Arizona and always get a vibe for the area from a popular dive-style eatery.
Orchids to the woman at Smith’s who only laughed when I accidentally ran up her heel with my cart. So sorry! But I appreciate the humor and ease in which you took it.
Orchids and a shout out to Nanette at Riverview Eye Clinic for going the extra mile getting me in for a checkup at the last minute. Outstanding customer service. Very much appreciated.
