Onions to firing the best employee you ever had!
Good luck finding a replacement, your reputation and the way you treat employees is disgusting. Jealousy consumes you.
Orchids to Megan at Dillard’s. She goes above and beyond to assist you.
Always smiling, and just all around great employee. She’s definitely a keeper.
Orchids to my BFF, AKA, Honky Tonk. You do so much for others and expect nothing in return.
I do hope you know how much you are appreciated. Nothing goes unnoticed, especially by the judging table. Thanks for being you.
Orchids to the political ads that stick to the truthful facts about current issues instead of nasty negative rhetoric about the past and their opponents. Let the mean divisiveness be done with.
Orchids to Kim at the Veterans Administration Clinic for her diligence at getting me an authorization for eye surgery. This girl is a true asset to our veterans across Arizona. Thank you! Doug.
Onions to my luv bug. You said we would be able to afford at least one week a month in the abandoned box under the bridge, but no, you’re being selfish while I sit in the heat. Plus, you lost the shopping cart. Rodney, I’ve had enough.
Orchids to me. I washed and hung our clothes out down by the river. No one saw that ladybug and I were naked while our clothess hung to dry.
Orchids to the dude with the top knot and sun glasses on Thursday at Maverick who helped
me enter the security code on the pump. I called him a genius and he said that is what his
wife says! Rock-n-Roll, Mr. Cool!
Orchids to Dr. Bell and her kind staff at Lange Veterinary Hospital. Thank you for working our Tanky in without an appointment this morning. We were so frightened that he was having heart issues. You did your magic and took blood and X-rays and found the problems. He is home and finally resting after almost 24 hours of pacing and panting. Thank you so much!
Sandy and Duane Burris.
Orchids to Cindy N., cake decorator at Safeway. She rescued me on Saturday for a charity fundraiser after another store left me stranded. We need more workers like Cindy who know the meaning of customer service.
Orchids to Affordable Landscaping & Maintenance for an excellent job of trimming all our desert plants and tree. They also cleaned up all the trimmings and our yard looks beautiful! I highly recommend this landscaping service.
Onions to the building department for allowing the contractor(s) to bury an existing fire hydrant on the corner of Kiowa and Bison. I’m certain us citizens will be paying for this oversight. Leftovers to the fire department for allowing this hydrant to remain in this un-serviceable condition this long.
Onions to “Rick” the handyman who took my money and didn’t finish the job. Not a good way to get business.
Orchids to Gladys at Barnet-Delany-Perkinds for helping resolve multiple issues with my prescription glasses. You always seem to go above and beyond. Thank you.
Orchids to the lady in the bakery at Smith’s who pointed me to the buried German chocolate cake way in the back. That is my sister’s absolutely favorite cake and we would have never found it without you. I wish I had taken note of your name, but thank you for making my sister’s birthday awesome with her favorite cake.
Onions to the politicians now posting signs for the upcoming elections like those on the corner of South McCulloch and State Route 95. Besides limiting one’s vision of traffic, they are so enormous! How big you say? You can see them from Parker!
