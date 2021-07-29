Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to those using Acoma as a racetrack. Fast and Furious must go. People from California need to understand stop means stop. It wouldn’t hurt pool cleaners to do the same, and bubblegummers need to stop using cell phones while driving.
Orchids to Barnett Dulaney Eye Center. From front office to surgery center, everyone is helpful and concerned about you while also being very kind. It is obvious that customer care is top priority there.
Orchids to Shoreline Plumbing! They provided quick efficient service. Highly recommended.
Orchids to those who are vaccinated. We have a vaccine that now helps protect you from this very contagious Delta variant. However, if we don’t get more people vaccinated my doctor says this could mutate into a variant that is not controlled by the vaccine. Back to square one people!
Orchids to the comical audit being done by Key Stone Cops. If they want to find bamboo in the ballots they need to call in the experts on bamboo and that would be panda bears. They know bamboo when they see it.
Onions to BLM and CRT. I think BLM really means Big Lies Matter and CRT should mean Communism’s Radical Truths. I’m also interested, with all the push for total vaccines and masks, if those pushing it have investments in those industries.
Orchids to the kind gentleman who delivered my mail he received by mistake. That was a very nice thing to do.
Onions to the Post Office not delivering mail to the right mail boxes. I get other people’s mail and mine was delivered elsewhere.
Onions to the house on Avalon. Eight cars, two boats, and one motor home. You can’t even see the front door. Hope there is never a fire. Where is the code enforcement?
Onions to anyone claiming to be “Republican”, “Democrat”, “Conservative”, “Liberal”, ect. Y’all are goobers, politics are a hilarious farce and followers are akin to street gangs. Crips and Bloods also have figurehead leaders and rock red or blue. Try being a human for a change.
Orchids to Leann at Walgreens. Amid these trying times, she keeps a smile and positive outlook on all around her. It’s a pleasure to see her and her warmth. Ranger Terry.
Onions to Rod and Relics, and Havasu Elks for letting trash build up on your dedicated stretch of State Route 95, between South McCulloch and Mulberry.
Orchids to Jay and Jessie of Tile and Carpets Unlimited. We highly recommend these two for the fantastic job they did on installing our flooring. Appreciated the way they went out of their way to help us. They are the BEST ever.
Team J., Jam and Jon (Sam and Bonnie).
Orchids to Ken Bennett for exposing the Ninja ballot counting team for what they really are, and that is incompetent.
Onions to the onion about tipping. Tipping isn’t mandatory, it’s for a job well done. If you’re not happy with the tips you are getting, go back to school, get an education and get a better job. Stop working for tips. It’s as simple as that.
Onions to the guy in the car who sped around me on Acoma. People like you are why police are stationed there now. I wish they would have caught you. Slow down, please.
Onions to my neighbors for moving! I’ll miss you terribly. You’ve been a wonderful addition to our little neighborhood for the last 25 years. I wish you much happiness where you are going.
Orchids to Lake Havasu City Visitor Center. Great people, very polite and always pleasant. Loads of information on where to go and what to do as well.
Orchids to Cha-bones. Love their Happy Hour. Great prices, great food, great service. Glad you survived the shutdowns!
Onions to the lady putting on make up as she was driving down Lake Havasu Boulevard. Leave earlier!
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.