Orchid to the ladies of Havasis for once again putting on an outstanding event at TapTV Trivia. Great attendance and how wonderful to be part of the most uplifting and positive group in Havasu. Thank you, Havasis, for being such a huge inspiration in our community.
Orchid’s to Diana in the deli department at Smith’s. That gal not only is excellent at her job, but she knows where almost everything is in the store! Smith’s should be proud to have her on their payroll. Thank you, Diana, for all your help! You are appreciated.
Onions to leaving us without a neighborhood watch representative. We are trying to keep our neighborhoods safe in this crazy world and we miss her guidance!
Orchids to Jesse at Verizon. We were going on vacation in the a.m. and husband dropped his phone. It would not even turn on. Jesse knew exactly what to do and he got the phone up and running in no time. Our savior! Thank you so much.
Onions to those who can’t be bothered to put their grocery carts back where they belong and/ or take them off the property. There are grocery carts just left all over the city. If you can walk it to your place, walk it back please. Keep our city beautiful.
Onions to the vehicle at Albertsons parking in the handicap space. You are breaking the law, just because you are too lazy to load your groceries in a regular spot. I am missing half of my foot and could have used that spot.
