Onions to those who damage or steal political signs. That just proves how truly scared you are that voters have choices. I guess you think fear and intimidation will keep working for you. Thank goodness people are waking up and realizing it was all a big lie!
Orchids to Pro RV Glass. They replaced our motorhome windshield and did and excellent job with quality workmanship and attention to detail. Also, a delight to work with. We couldn’t be happier with the installation!
Orchids to our server, Hayley, at Angelina’s. The dining experience for my grandson, my son and myself was really special with her efficient and friendly attitude. Thank you for making their last night in Lake Havasu City so special. You’re a great asset to Angelina’s. They can’t wait to come back for the delicious food.
Onions to the restaurant servers who think because a bill is high they should receive a bigger tip. Tips are given as gratuity or thank you for good service, and good food, at the discretion of the customer. Again, this generation feels that everything should be given to them. Life is not a free ride or paid for by others. learn to make your own way.
Orchids to hops, barley, and yeast, the magical elixir that makes barstool ownership the best judges of character on the planet. The fact is, having your own bathroom and kitchen is not showing off. It’s normal if you set a goal of having these essential life necessities. Think about it.
Orchids to K & E Outdoor Power Equipment and Repair! Kelly is the coolest! I had a tree that fell yesterday and because of him I was able to clean it up today! If you need anything please call K & E outdoor equipment!
Orchids to Kaleb and Valerie with The Tree Barber. These trees at our cute little “boat house” haven’t had any trim (ha-ha) in years so let’s just say they are feeling very fresh and very happy! Great work at a fantastic price. Thank You!
Orchids to Mark and his crew at Twisted Traction for a phenomenal job on creating and installing a beautiful sea deck on our boat! Outstanding customer service, stayed in constant communication and completed the project from measuring to installing in just under two weeks time! We couldn’t be happier!
Orchids to Auto Zone. I have always had at least reasonably quick and helpful service from most of the staff here at this particular AutoZone. I own multiple vehicles (cars and trucks) and have found that they often have in stock most of the parts I’m looking for, at least in what I call “generic “ brands.
Orchids to the programs at the Mohave Library. My daughter loves the programs and my toddler really enjoyed the Toddler Sunshine Hour when they held it. The library is filled with fun and entertaining things to do with kids and it’s a great escape from the heat!
Orchids to Burger King! When several car loads of us pulled up at once we thought it would take forever to get our food. We were very pleased when all of our orders came out fast and accurate. Good work, and the staff all had smiles on their faces the whole time.
Onions to the local theater for making its staff wear masks long after the covid mask mandate is over. Let our people breath!
Orchids to all of the grocery basket retrievers everywhere. I can’t believe how tough you guys are going out in the heat and corralling all of those sizzling hot metal baskets for us shoppers. What troopers! Just a note to let you know we truly appreciate it.
Orchids to Ryan at the county recorder’s office in Kingman. He was so polite, professional and kind helping me with a deed of trust. You made my day saving me some valuable time. Thanks again, Ryan. JN.
