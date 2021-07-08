Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to my last roommate who makes me want to never live with people again. Take a look in the mirror, sweetheart. You are a sociopath and manipulative. No wonder your name appears written on walls in bathroom stalls. You’re an awful person.
Onions to not wanting an investigation into the Jan 6th death riot. I am a proud American and that riot destroyed our image. Another image killer is those filthy flags flying with our beautiful flag. Before Mr. Trump there was not much hate and filth around. There was some, but not as much.
Onions to the city licenses department. It was very difficult to renew our business license. No one bothered to look it up, only to find out that the license we were applying for had not expired! Two trips in the hot weather that was not necessary! Web site is impossible to use!
Orchids to Grant at Gem Appliance repair for his assistance with a dishwasher repair. He saved us time and money with his knowledge. A truly reputable company to do business with. My highest recommendation to them.
Orchids to Kandi Finfrock for your letters to the editor. You express my thoughts much more eloquently than I could.
Orchids to Pam at the Chamber of Commerce. She was very helpful, polite, and full of cheer when we had questions about an upcoming event we were planning. Pam is an asset to the Havasu community. Thank you, Pam, for all your knowledge and encouragement.
Orchids to Jim and Bulldog Disposal and Recycling! The receptionist and staff were very kind and helpful. Jim was very friendly and helped us remove a tailgate. An absolute Angel! We would not have been able to do it ourselves and we are very grateful for this exceptional service. God Bless!
An Orchid to Jeanette at the city building department. I had to get a driveway permit at the last minute and she went over and beyond to make it happen. Thank you Jeanette and all of the other city employees that made this happen so quickly - one day, literally overnight. Sincerely, a happy contractor.
Orchids to June Franzen and her staff. You worked me in when I was an emotional wreck and needed help immediately. You were all so kind and comforting. I really appreciate the care I received and can’t thank you all enough.
Orchids to Dennis...Just to let you guys know, there is a very trustworthy plumber in town who has been here forever. If you need someone good, call Dennis the plumber, he will be there when he says. Plus, he is just a really good person. I’ve used Dennis for over 20 years, and he’s great. Thanks for saving the day again.
Onions to getting to work 30 minutes early to suck up to the boss. I worked and raised a family throughout my life, and I never got to work more than 5 minutes before starting time. I had lunches to pack and kids to get off to school. No carousing all night when you’re a working parent!
Onions to family members for running a background check on me. That goes against the privacy act. I was going to tell your mom I’m still married when the time was right. You destroyed a blossoming relationship with your meddling. My absent wife refuses to sign the papers. She left for Singapore.
Onions to all of the people who can’t read or just don’t care if they break the law. It was posted in the paper more than once what was not legal fireworks, but it didn’t matter to the ones shooting off rockets around my home. I counted at least 10 different sites making my home a war zone.
Onions to the City. Illegal fireworks all over on the 4th. Where was the police or fire department enforcement? Mayor and City Council you are worthless! None of this must have happened in your neighborhood, over your houses!
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
