Onions to real estate agents who don’t call when they say they will, and, in fact, actually don’t call at all, nor show up when they say they will. Discounted fees equal really lousy service.
Onions to places that require masks but don’t enforce their mandates equitably or clearly. Please apply your mask requirement evenly and fairly or have none at all. I am a firm believer in how masks protect people but don’t want to be a target.
Onions to the local business. I told my husband that in less than one week the poison that is there 24/7would change the new employee and that’s exactly what happened. Everyone I talk with says the same thing and won’t patronize this toxic place. Ignorance is bliss there.
Onions to the onion giver regarding car clubs parking at venues. We were unaware there is a requirement to only park if you have a modern style vehicle, even though we are paying customers. We apologize for making you unhappy in life.
Orchids to contractors who don’t blame nature for their poor planning and over-booking. A tremendous amount of prep work and progress can be accomplished when the wind is blowing. You just need to be smarter and learn to work around obstacles.
Orchids to those realizing and understanding that “in the kingdom of the blind, the one-eyed man is ruler!” I rest my case. Ranger Terry.
Onions to the growth. We are in a serious water shortage! When do you stop building? Or, is it the almighty dollar? What about the future of this town and its residents?
Orchids to Lake Havasu Police Department for spending so much time protecting all the church parking lots.
Orchids to Chris at Car Toyz for fixing our car alarm system. Great service and great job on the trouble shooting. This individual went above and beyond to get our issue resolved and in quick fashion. Much appreciated.
Onions to the tree trimmer who keeps dumping his work garbage off in the hotel dumpster.
Onions to our city for making it cheaper for the owners of apartments and duplexes if they only have one meter. My tenants are paying what a large house would pay with landscaping. I manage duplexes that have separate meters and they are paying 80. which is the flat sewer fee.
Orchids for Sierra and Kylee at Makai Cafe for their winning friendly smiles and superior service. You two are the absolute best! Thanks for being you.
Onions to the man running for City Council who frequents many local restaurants to pass out his “vote for me” flier then tips less than 10% for excellent service. Not that you should have to buy our vote but a little respect for the hardworking locals would be appreciated.
Orchids to Jennifer and Dr. Ahn at Ahn Family Dentistry. They are so great at communicating and providing gentle dental care.
Orchids to the person who paid for my teacher wish list items at Our Shabby Shack and Book Exchange. Orchids to Our Shabby Shack and Book Exchange for doing this program. We educators really appreciate you! Susan Martin, Oro Grande Classical Academy.
Onions to the restaurant. Hot dogs are to be on a bun, not dried out toasted bread. Very sad they are the hot dogs at the ballpark.
Onions to the cable company and their customer service! Good luck ever canceling their service! Orchids to the incredible T-Mobile internet service and a whole new world of television.
Orchids to the motor vehicle department. I had to renew my license and registration, but I was in and out of there in a matter of minutes. Great job and very professional service!
