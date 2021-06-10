Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to the driver of the hot rod Kia Stinger. FYI she’s a female senior citizen, not a 6th grade bully. She does like to go fast sometimes. Doesn’t everyone? And, the real bonus is that the Stinger upsets greenies and hybrid fans! It just doesn’t get any better than that! Glug glug.
Orchids to the pharmacy staff at Albertsons. All of you are so thoughtful and caring. It is such a pleasure to pick up my medications and be treated with such kindness. Thank you all for being so great even asking about Molly. You all are the best.
Orchids to Brandie at Palo Verde Internal Medicine. I submitted a written request for a change in a prescription and asked for the wrong one. I would have been in a lot of trouble had she not been so alert. Thank you so much Brandie for setting me straight. Carol
Orchids to Glen and crew from Affordable Landscaping for another great radical trim on my mesquite. They are always on time and great at cleaning up. But this time was different: they found two baby doves in the tree. Glen’s wife took care of them with outstanding compassion and relocated them to another tree. Great job!
Orchids to Dr. Marty, Dr. Mann Dr. L., Dr. Aliyar, and all the great staff in the E.R. Also to the third floor staff especially Nurse Jan, Cece, Kara, Nurse Mike, Carolina, Nurse Melissa etc. Thanks so much for all your help. Great job!
Onions to the doctor asking if I used alcohol. Duh. Show me one person in this town who doesn’t.
Onions to coworker in a hissy, because I told others she was nothing more than an alley cat. I meant that in a good way. She just took it wrong. The thin skin of some people!
Orchids to the onion about the fake contractor who has no truck, no business license, has to be driven by others and only takes cash due not have a business bank account. We had the same problem with a fellow who used his cloths as a dap rag and grifted us out of our cash. Please hire licensed only.
Onions to the paranoid woman claiming that I touched her shoulder on the way out of the store. I do believe that was the door. No ma’am, after seeing your face, I wouldn’t touch you with a thirty-nine and a half foot pole.
Onions to the nail salon that quoted one price and charged me $10 more! I will not be back! Greedy people! The girl that did my nails, never said a word, she just grabbed my hand and pulled to where she wanted it. Very rude.
Orchids to Brooke for the excellent customer service we received from her. Five stars! She is employed at Michael Alan. She is a keeper. Thank you again, Brooke. Jackie
Orchids to the new restaurant Fresh Herb located on Swanson. Great food, large portions, friendly people. All fresh ingredients.
Onions to the guy who complained about his pool cleaner. A journeyman pool tech has knowledge of water chemistry, plumbing, electrical and motor controls and has the same overhead as similar mobile service business. When our costs go up we pass it on. We can break even on the couch. So do it yourself!
Orchids to Jay and Jesse from Tile and Carpets Unlimited! Not only are they highly skilled and hard working professionals, they are what my grandma called “good people.” My fellow Havasuvians should start their remodeling project by visiting them first.
Orchids to Rick Clark Auto. They’ve taken care of my family for years. When my Dad got sick, Rick and Linda reached out to help. They treated us like family.
Onions to the fellow soccer mom. How dare you bring sugary treats as an after game snack? Did you check with other parents? Those children needed carrot sticks and apple slices, not ice cream bars! Who schooled you on the nutritional value of food? One player was lactose tolerant. I watched her eat two!
Onions to this city for not having a sister city. Most all cities do. I would like to nominate my hometown of Helen, Georgia. It has many of the same attributes as Lake Havasu City except for a lake.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
WOW! I guess I am the "one person" in all of Lake Havasu City that does not use alcohol!
I don't use alcohol either. Not impressed with it's flavor choices nor effect. Remember the stories of when traveling salesmen sold it as a cure? I laugh at all the THC addicts claiming medical purposes when there is yet proven evidence. I'm not impressed with it's effects either and I've given it plenty of opportunity to prove value in my life. But neither alcohol nor THC topped sobriety. Ya, it's a choice not influenced by others.
I've had a lot of fun during my lifetime and it was all while being sober and without claiming there is a god of any kind, personal or universal. That's what being really free can do. I recommend people try it, you too might like it.
