Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to being “great white north” visitor free after a winter of dealing with them. We all needed a break from the constant bragging and complaining. I wish our northern border was secure because the influx of braggarts is more than us locals can tolerate.
Onions to the Onion-giver who wants to be the neighborhood water cop and snitch.
Onions to neighbors who have so much junk in their garage that their trashy vehicles, such as their boats and other recreational vehicles have to be permanently parked in their driveway. We used to have such a nice street. It’s a shame!
Onions to the female “Wally World” employee chastising another in the produce department on Sunday. Yes, the underling had an attitude but maybe due to being humiliated in public. It was going on when I entered the department and continued as I left. People don’t want to work with condescending managers.
Orchids to director Jamie, the staff and volunteers at Lake Havasu City Senior Center. Great place to relax, meet people, exercise, and donate and buy clothing and goods at the thrift shop!
Onions to the director who allowed all white office staff to work remote when the water was shut off but made all the non-white staff stay until closing. So much for equity and inclusion.
Orchids to the trainer at Planet Fitness for helping my wife with her daily workouts and showing her how to properly use the exercise machines. Great job, young man!
