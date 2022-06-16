Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Car Toyz for helping me purchase a new radio for my truck. You had so many options, it was overwhelming, but your audio room helped a lot toward narrowing it down to what I thought was the best sound quality for the money. Thank you! Great customer service.
Onions to the broken down RVs, make-shift camps, and vehicles allowed just outside SARA Park. This is a major highway accident waiting to happen.
Orchids to the nice young men working the front desk at Planet Fitness. They are always so nice, polite, and friendly when scanning me in.
Onions to those who don’t have their guests park in visitors parking! Residents don’t have a place to park.
Orchids to LHCPD and the mayor for taking care of the panhandler by Burger King.
Orchids to the kind man who paid for my blueberries at Bashas’. I was
so stunned I don’t think I thanked you properly. Thank you very much for the kind gesture. The money I saved will be given to my favorite charity.
Orchids to happy hour at Legenz. The food is well priced and you get a fair amount for your money. It does get a little loud, but that just adds to the party atmosphere.
Orchids to the elderly gentleman who paid it forward in line at Bashas’. What a generous blessing! Thank you!
Orchids to Erik, the custodian at Thunderbolt Middle School, for always going above and beyond with help in keeping the school clean and safe for all staff and students!
Orchids to London Bridge Resort. It is our go-to place everytime we come down here and we never fail to have a great time.
Orchids to Tod and Marie at Emerald Cove Resort. Our weekend stay was great. We will highly recommend you to our friends.
Orchids to Oasis Floors and Design Center for helping us match our existing flooring perfectly! We were able to complete the project in a timely manner and the service is always the best in town! Appreciate all your help! Highly recommend them!
Orchids to the staff at Safeway who took the time to help me find the the right kind of garden hooks. You saved me valuable time. Thank you.
Orchids to Tux and Tulips for the donation of three bouquets to give to our scholarship recipients
at our WNEA scholarship meeting.
Orchids to doctors Rebecca Lavene and Julia Carlson. They each run a very efficient and professional office staffed with very nice aides and take very good care of my awful teeth. G.
Orchids to Damon Motorsports. Tim took care of us competently and quickly. He is honest, efficient and very capable. A real breath of fresh air if you’re looking for an honest mechanic.
Orchids to the Sunset Grill restaurant inside the Quality Inn. It has good food with decent prices and a bartender who actually knows how to bar tend. Great drinks! Thank you! What a great place to hold a cocktail hour if you’re looking for one.
Orchids to Shugrue’s with their amazing menu. I’ve been going there for four years, pretty steady, and I’ve yet to have a bad meal or bad experience there. I can’t say that about most places. Congrats, Shugrue’s and thank you!
Orchids to Chem Dry Carpet Cleaning. I found very friendly and helpful staff there. My rug, which I thought was beyond repair, looks brand new. I highly recommend them.
Orchids to all of the volunteers in this town who labor relentlessly to make this town a better and happier place to be. We all owe you a debt of gratitude.
