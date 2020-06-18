Another beautiful day in Havasu....
Orchids to Dr. Prater for being caring and gentle throughout my biopsy procedure when I was a complete mess. Yes, I was a wimp! I appreciate the awesome physician that you are!
Onions to the owners and manager of the mobile home park. Since when is it legal for you to open mailboxes and put notes and receipts inside? You are breaking a federal law. Postmaster stated everything has to be mailed and postmarked. We don’t need you in our mailboxes. We have rights.
Orchids to Christie of Caring Hearts Assistant Services. One year ago I hired my first employee. Kathy was 66 years old when I hired her. She has turned out to be my right hand. Thank you Kathy for being a dream employee.
Orchids to the beautiful, colorful painted walls downtown. So joyful to see.
Orchids to Scott Dewitz. Well said. Cost of free speech. $1,500 per officer, each officer was in charge of five citizens. No wonder we have two million in overtime. If you ever need more help at $1,500 per day call me. I have a gun.
Orchids to line dancing at home. So much fun teaching my husband. I twisted my back and we were not able to attend the protest Saturday. The good news is it looks like I saved the city money since it costs about $300 per person for 150 in attendance.
Orchids to Tyler at McDonalds. Thank you for the no onions on my burger, so you get an orchid! Have a wonderful day.
Orchids to Mitch at Mitchell’s Irrigation Service. Your fantastic, knowledgeable, nice, and gifted. Havasu is blessed to have you! Thank you for everything. Everything is working perfect in my yard.
Onions to the doctors office. I had gout so bad I had to use a walker. After waiting 25 minutes outside they informed me they would give me a call, two weeks later still waiting!
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.