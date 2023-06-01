Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Concierge Health of Arizona. I have received IVs as a preemptive strategy for party weekends and I feel great during and after the result. I highly recommend them, especially for party weekends like Memorial Day!
Orchids to Juicy’s. My husband and I had the chicken fried steak and the beef stroganoff. We washed it down with a Juice Mary and had bread pudding for dessert. We found the food very delicious and satisfying. Friendly wait staff too.
Orchids to the parent whose son’s procrastination led to him not being able to walk for graduation. It is a valuable lesson that there are consequences when you procrastinate in life. However, I am sorry you were disappointed and not able to enjoy this momentous occasion.
Orchids to Gail. Thank you for saving the crossword puzzle. You are my heroine.
Onions to the onion-giver regarding the indecisive graduate. Plans and lists regarding graduation are made far earlier than four days ahead! What were you thinking!?
Onions for the walking/riding path on the Island. The condition of it is worse than State Route 95!
Orchids to Lynn at FPS Medical. She solved a problem for me very quickly and with a friendly, helpful attitude. She made my day! Thanks, Lynn!
Orchids to Liz at Rosati’s. She is the best server in Lake Havasu City. Great customer service! We miss you when you take a day off. Hope you enjoyed Memorial Day. Big hugs.
