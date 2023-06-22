Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Lakeside Towing. Just fabulous, fast and courteous service. Lakeside Towing was dispatched from a call to Triple AAA and the truck was towed to a repair shop within an hour! Jerry is a true professional with pride of service and ownership. Our sincere thanks for your skillful help and happy demeanor from the “white truck.”
Orchids to Randy and crew at Accurate Auto Repair. My truck was towed to Accurate, diagnosed the same day and only needed a new fuel pump. All of the needed repairs and costs were reviewed and the full services were completed the next day. I received thorough, fast, patient and respectful service from Randy. Thanks from the ‘white truck.’
Onions to the weed ad for Father’s Day stating “Dad doesn’t want another tie, Dad wants to get high.” High due to having kids? Why normalize kids buying their parents drugs? Would it work for beer? Dad doesn’t want more junk, he just wants to get drunk.
Onions for not having road signage, letting speeding drivers know that there are streets hidden around curves and up hills. Meadows Drive is one of the streets with several curves and grades that causes a risk due to drivers going well over the posted 25 miles per hour.
Orchids to Kelly at Regal Nails in Wally World! I needed my fingernails trimmed and the lovely lasses getting pedicures. Wonderful job! Thanks! Keep your beautiful smiles!
