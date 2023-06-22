Another beautiful day in Havasu...

Orchids to Lakeside Towing. Just fabulous, fast and courteous service. Lakeside Towing was dispatched from a call to Triple AAA and the truck was towed to a repair shop within an hour! Jerry is a true professional with pride of service and ownership. Our sincere thanks for your skillful help and happy demeanor from the “white truck.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.