Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to the Glitch Barcadium. Booze, pinball, music and big screens. Did I just die and go to man-child heaven? What a great experience. Friendly staff. Yummy drinks. Clean environment. Did I mention that all the games functioned flawlessly? A rare experience for any arcade.
Onions to me for blowing a tire in Needles, California, of all places, with the temperature well over 100 degrees and me, with no spare. Thank God for tow trucks.
Orchids to LHCPD using church parking lots for writing and reading reports, supplements and field contacts, answering emails, interviewing victims, witnesses and suspects by phone, doing phone follow-ups, completing HR and department mandated video trainings, and yes, they’ll handle active shooters for you too.
Orchids to Bob’s My Shop auto repair. This 80 year-old is grateful for the brake repair on her Saturn. Owners Santone and Abbee are so nice and the shuttle service was so appreciated. You are an asset to Havasu.
Orchids to Whiz Kids. Mike saved my data and loaded onto a new computer and Trevor was patient with me while he got everything up and running. Now the learning curve from Windows 7 to 11!
Orchids to Office Express. I had never been in there before, but I found them to be very friendly and helpful. Thanks for having just what I needed this week to print important papers.
Onions to building in drought conditions. We need a moratorium on building until our water supply runs normal and this drought is over.
Orchids to Shogun and its very professional staff. The Memorial Day weekend was as busy and nuts as we thought it would be. Most of the customers were being extremely rude, loud and tough to deal with, but Joshua, our waiter, just kept checking up on us making sure we were taken care of. All of the staff were very professional and they deserve recognition. Great food, too.
Onions to the construction on our street that has been going on for three solid weeks. How long does it take to trench a ditch? We are a very busy street, and the construction has interrupted traffic flow terribly with cars waiting in line to proceed. Maybe you should set up lights and work at night when it’s cooler and less disruptive?
Onions to the only other couple in the entire movie theater who opted to sit right behind us and make noise through the entire movie. What part of “silence your phone” don’t you understand? When we got up and moved you just got louder.
Orchids to Tire Man. I was visiting from out of state and blew a tire on the freeway. My stepdad brought me a tire from his shop back home, the guys here got it swapped out on the wheel and on the car in about 15 minutes. Turns out my step dad got the wrong size tire, so I called and spoke to Zack about buying one from them, $107 out the door. When I got back for the second time that day they were quick, efficient and even checked the air in the other tires. Great team, great prices and amazing service!
Orchids to Lake Havasu City when all spring-breakers and holiday visitors go home and leave us in peace and quiet.
Onions to all of the sirens that seem to be going off all the time. Is there no noise ordinance for police and ambulance in this town? In some cities, there is no siren until 8 a.m.
Onions to the driver of the black Toyota who talked on his phone while everyone else waited in the heat for him to take his turn at the four way stop on Riviera and Palo Verde. Pay attention, please. It’s hot out there!
Orchids to Liquid Assets. You guys come every week and always do a great job. My pool looks great. Thank you!
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.