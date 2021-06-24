Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to “no cold water in taps”. I managed a motel 35 years ago when a customer came in to ask me to turn down the pool heater. Ha-Ha! Welcome to the desert.
Onions to the physician’s office that is filthy. If they can keep the huge fish tank clean why not the rest? The floor is dirty, the water bottle is dirty, and the sink is disgusting. Doesn’t anyone inspect physician’s offices?
Onions to the new sandwich shop that opened up. Staff do not wear hair nets, and I observed one wiping her face with her glove then didn’t change the gloves. I will not go back.
Orchids to the man who opens his home to the homeless, alcoholics, crack addicts, heroin addicts and every other kind of drug addict…all heavy smokers when he has respiratory issues. He even welcomed again the person who had him kicked out of his own home. He is mentally ill but awesome.
Onions to the neighbor placing a ready-made shed in his backyard. I have nothing against storage sheds, but this one is unsightly, it doesn’t blend in. I suspect he paid little or nothing for the structure. Should’ve had a licensed contractor stick-build with roof tiles matching his home. My two cents.
Onions to the parents who throw a kids party with a stripper pole and “fake” beer bongs with lemonade which is completely inappropriate. I guess we all know where those kids will end up in a few years. Following in their parents footsteps is nothing to be proud about.
Orchids to Jocelyn Rae Photography for the wonderful family portraits she took for me and my family. You’re the best and we appreciate you!
Orchids to Steve at Don’s Autobody. Such a gentleman and excellent service. He went the extra mile and Chad, he is amazing. Chivalry is not dead. Thanks a bunch. Nicole
Orchids to Kat and Dr. Wendy for awesome customer support for my dog.
Onions to the office whose front desk people need training. Your Office Manager needs to go back to grade school for her behavior.
Orchids to Dr. Heiner, surgical nurses, and recovery nurses for taking such good care of me during and after surgery. Dr. Heiner and all at Lakeside Orthopedics are the best! C.H.
Orchids to Ryan at All American Air. Working in 122 degree weather, he re-wired and fixed my air conditioning . Thank you Ryan.
Orchids to Dr. Noori and his staff at Lakeside Spine and Pain Institute. He and his staff provide a high level of professional treatment to each and every patient. We are fortunate to have Dr. Noori here in Lake Havasu.
Orchids to Air Control for being fair, professional and patient. From the helpful customer service folks to the knowledgeable technicians...you have no idea how much I appreciate you all! Alder Circle
Orchids to Dr. Anderson and staff. William and his angels were very professional and compassionate with my treatments. Many thanks to Tammy for all the after hour calls to check up on me. C. Davies
Onions to fireworks complainers. Is this your first summer here? There’s not a whole lot to do during the 120 degree days, and fireworks are a great way to entertain the whole family on a nice summer evening. After last year, there’s plenty of reasons to celebrate. Our rocket’s red glare and bombs bursting in air gives proof to these goobers that Americans still live here.
Onions to the show-off. Hellcats are nice production cars, although fast they’re not. If you want fast, build something not buy something.
Orchids to Diligent Tree Service! You are the only tree trimming and yard service that is dependable. You showed up when you said you would. You are a business man who stands by his word, rare in Havasu today. Great job.
Orchids to Deanna at Great Clips in Bashas’ plaza. One of the best haircuts I have had in a long time Accolades to Todd also. See you soon.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.