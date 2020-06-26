Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Scott Dewitz. Well said.
Onions to the loudest vehicles around. The white Chevy diesel with no muffler and the Mustang with open headers, also the early morning motorcycle near Bashas. Do we have no noise rules at all? Help!
Orchids to Roger Matt for stating the truth.
Onions to those who pack heat rather than wear a mask for coronavirus protection. The thought of this is not only illogical, but chest puffing combined with lead projectiles is not an effective barrier to the coronavirus.
Orchids to Fred Barber’s letter. It’s been said that history repeats itself. If we continue to destroy statues, rename streets, parks, etc., will we forget that atrocities’ such as slavery ever existed.
Onions to the couple turning their home into a short term rental. You did this to spite us! Our neighborhood is made up of mostly “well to do” people. Bringing common vacationers in to live amongst us is driving down home values. One of your renters was a plumber for crying out loud. HOA is aware!
Orchids to Jake at the Blue Chair. He managed the 17 of us at our business meeting with amazing efficiency and cheerfulness! Terrific service.
Orchids to police officers. There are a few bad apples in every bunch. Don’t judge an entire group of people by the actions of a few.
Onions to those that say “we don’t have covid here”. That shows stupidity. It is back and will stay here until people follow the rules. Wear masks, stay home, social distance.
Orchids to the Renegade Riders. Your donation to the DAV was greatly appreciated by all the members. During these trying times your thoughtfulness to assist those who served is most welcomed. Thank you is not enough. A member of the DAV.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.