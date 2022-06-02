Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the business that has an ad for 10% off labor. If you aren’t going to honor it, don’t bother advertising it.
Orchids to city noise ordinances. Noisy neighbors? There are noise ordinances! Check it out. Our neighbor had a party last week. We called the police’s non-emergency number and shortly they were shut down.
Orchids to knowing that you cannot stop rumors, false gossip and jealousy from rearing its ugly head. Smile, consider the source and laugh because when you have life filled with blessings, that type of envy will always show the true inner soul of the instigators creating the vile lies.
Orchids to Jill and her friend Dorcus who stopped to help me put up a graduation banner. It was hot, I was sitting on a walker pounding in rebar on the corner of Acoma and Bunker Drive, and they stopped and helped me finish the job. Your kindness is really appreciated.
Onions to the local business for shady practices and ripping people off. Not to mention the awful cigarette smell that manages to carry throughout the entire building.
Orchids to being happy. If you live in Lake Havasu City and you are not happy, maybe at some point in your life you should have swallowed your pride and asked for help. We all need help some times in our lives, just ask ! Signed, Happy to be alive.
Orchids to “Cooking for Cancer” for saving the day when it mattered most. Our family appreciates all of your support and love during this trying time in our lives. You guys are heroes in our eyes. Many thanks you all!
Orchids to Lakeview Family Dental. I am a new to Lake Havasu City and was in need of a new dentist. Dr. Shaw and Jenni, and actually their entire staff, were very professional and courteous. They deserve a big shout out from a happy new patient.
Orchids to the residents of The Views at Lake Havasu City. You make life such a joy! Your kindness and good nature makes you a pleasure to be around.
Orchids to Club Cameron! Little known private gem in Lake Havasu City. Exceptional stay! We were greeted by superhost Marilyn with wine and charcuterie. We received five star service throughout our stay, with a private tour of Havasu. Try the “B-Dolly” handcrafted burger made to order by your private chef. We will be back.
Orchids to Chem Dry Carpet Cleaning. Our tile and rugs are like new. Friendly staff, highly recommend.
Onion to the Onion giver to the owner of the new fast food eatery. If your car club wants to have a car show, rent the venue and pay all of the fees that go along with an event. I hope the city gets an ordinance to allow 1 hour parking only, on McCulloch. That might keep your car club from taking all of the parking away from paying customers.
Orchids to JR Motors for making my glamping experience trouble-free. So nice to have the trailer all set up at the camp site and fully stocked. Everything was great! VC.
Orchids to knowing that mean people don’t bother me but mean people who disguise themselves as nice people bother me. Especially bar flies who are back stabbers. They often fool others with their cowardice, their lives are self-serving while contributing nothing but hatred to the fools listening to a failure.
Orchids to Suzanne and her staff at Arby’s. They are friendly and efficient and treat customers like family. The food is always fresh and hot.
Onions to the same onions over and over. We’ve all heard about the dogs at Rotary Park, and the roads not being striped. Can we have something new please?
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.