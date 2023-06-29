Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Thomas at Albertsons, cashier extraordinaire and self-checkout guru! You are always kind and cheerful. Thank you for being you!
Orchids to Northside Grill at The Shops at Lake Havasu. They have some of the best food. I recommend eating there.
Orchids to Animal Hospital of Havasu, Dr. Buckman has cared for all of my different animals through the years. Not once have I ever been disappointed in the care they showed me and my animals. The staff is always nice and friendly. If only you took turtles.
Orchids to Justin and his team at Southwest Outfitters. Your extensive product knowledge and great customer service were instrumental in our recent kayak purchase. You guys rock. See you on the lake. Jim Killingsworth
Orchids to Ty at Ty’s Phone Repair. He cleaned the virus out of my phone in a matter of minutes then said I owed him nothing. This is an example of a great business man that is efficient and knows what he is doing and is greatly appreciated. Thanks, Ty.
Orchids to La Paz Regional Hospital. I just returned from surgery and had one of the best experiences after surgery. All staff made me feel important and were willing to help in any way. Staff make the difference and they have some of best.
Orchids to Julie at NFP Insurance who went above and beyond to get the damage to my windshield on my car repaired after the repair shop said there was nothing they could do.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
