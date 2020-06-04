Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the county for wanting to give $500,000 toward a new animal shelter. How about putting that money toward a new sheriff’s office building and let the animals be in the sheriff’s building? Their building is shameful to see when coming into Havasu. I’m disgusted!
Orchids to Dr. Daulat for following all CDC guidelines to re-open. Your caring for your patients means you care for them and not yourself. Happy patient! Eloise.
Onions to the mayor. I just saw him on ABC news. I think he is blind to the non-social distancing in Havasu. Mr. Mayor, the mask is to cover your nose and mouth, not your eyes.
Orchids to the Californians who own property in Havasu, pay taxes and
spend money here which is helping the local economy.
Onions to the city. They have done absolutely nothing but encourage our town to be taken over by Californians. We need someone who actually cares about the people of Havasu.
Onions to the wing place. All employees were not wearing a mask and playing with their phones when I came to place an order. Very unhappy customer.
Orchids to Gems Assisted Living for all the hard working staff that is caring for my loved one and the other residents. Love the parties. Glad I can see pictures even when I’m far away. Stay safe.
Onions to cloth masks. There is zero studies that proves masks provide any protection at all. There is also no study to prove a 6 foot distance protects anyone. Look it up!
Orchids to Richard and Jeremy at Sherwin Williams for matching the paint we needed. Both were so patient with their excellent customer service. Hope you both enjoyed the rest of your holiday. Thank you!
Onions to all the neighbors feeding the dove and pigeons. We now have fewer quail, mockingbirds and tiny birds. If you didn’t know, the dove and pigeons chase these birds away and now we have bird doo everywhere. There are city ordinances against ground feeding. Please stop.
Orchids to the HavaClearWater guy who not only changed my water filters but fixed a toilet leak for no charge. Good manners and good deeds do not go unnoticed!
Onions to the young man at Castle Rock on Wednesday who was trying to destroy my boat caddy. You said “What else am I supposed to do? Maybe be a real man, human, or a gentleman? Destroying stuff for no reason isn’t being a man. Get a clue! Sure hope you know how to read.
Orchids to the accommodating staff at Days Inn during Mother’s Day weekend during an unexpected emergency situation. Your demeanor and swift assistance were greatly appreciated. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.
Orchids to everyone. Sales from breakfast and spaghetti dinners in 2019/2020 raised a tidy sum for the Desert Hills Fire District. Hosted by the auxiliary, the meals netted $11,000 for the department and $16,000 for the season. Thank you all for coming to the breakfast and the spaghetti dinner. See you in October 2020.
Onions to the writer who thinks that proudly displaying our national flag on the channel is “tacky and ridiculous.” To avoid patriots, you will feel more at home in a country where they stomp on and burn the American flag.
Orchids to Jennifer at Happy Tails for continuing to work and provide boarding services for our dogs during this pandemic. You’re the best! PeeWee and Scooter.
Onions to the city leaders who have allowed Californians to over run our city. We locals can’t even enjoy our beaches our taxes pay for on the weekends without being besieged upon by Californians. Yuma has seen a dramatic increase in virus cases because of the influx and we are next.
Orchids to Gerber Collision and Glass for the excellent work on our Toyota Tacoma. Could not even tell it was ever damaged.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
