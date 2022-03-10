Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to all the construction projects of new homes and apartments. Our small town is already bursting at the seams with too many cars. Where is the water coming from for all the people that will be occupying these new housing projects?
Orchids again to LeGrand Plumbing! We had another issue come up and Wayne arrived right on time. Inside of half an hour he had it all fixed up and at a very reasonable price! We heartily recommend them again! An honest plumber! Go figure.
Orchids to Sandra, dental hygienist at Havasu Dentistry, for sharing the difficulties she overcame to master working left-handed. New Dental practice for us, beautiful office, staff is exceptional.
Orchids to Danyell Regional Banking Manager at Wells Fargo for being so kind and working with me to get what I needed on my mother’s bank accounts. She’s definitely a keeper!
Onions to the hearing aid shop that charges $10 for a little plastic holder for your hearing aid. Orchids to Costco in Phoenix, they sent me 12 free.
Onions to the jerk driving the convertible blue Mercedes with personalized plates on Acoma on Tuesday. Quit littering; it’s against the law.
Orchids to the onion about the medical office parking problem on Mesquite. The owner has been told multiple times there is not enough paved parking. By extending the parking to the vacant lot, the legal requirement for ADA parking is not being met.
Orchids to Destination Hydration and all the incredible things they do for our community. I was pretty stuck on only asking for one nurse in particular, but found Bobbie today! She is absolutely amazing and I’m glad I branched out to try someone new. So grateful!
Endless gratitude to those in Steamboat Cove on Wednesday assisting us with our pontoon boat. So much help and selflessness from many, including the gentleman in the Magic offering to tow us to the marina. Thankfully, he got us started and he followed us in. Thank you all. I will pay it forward.
Onions to the bank that closed in town and doesn’t keep their ATM full of money so there is no way to get cash. Great way to run a business!
Onions to the supposed free speech auditors harassing people in the name of free speech. This is not about free speech but more about getting a big pay day when people react to the harassment that these supposed auditors dish out.
Onions to the vendors at the Sunday swap meet
displaying and selling stuff disrespecting our President of the United States. What are you teaching our young children in Lake Havasu?
Orchids to the Lake Havasu City Police Department and all that they do. A very big thank you to the officers who were at the hospital on Saturday night and Sunday morning in February helping with my son. You were all very nice and very professional and patient. Lake Havasu City does have the finest!
Orchids to all who worked at the white burro sale at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church. Thank you for all of your hard work.
Orchids to the blonde gal driving a nice gold Lincoln MKZ for letting me pull out when no one else was kind enough to let me go, especially after having a rough day!
Orchids to the staff member who always checks on my daughter during lunchtime. This year has been rough on her and you seem to put a smile on her face. Thank You!
Onions to complaining about where people sit. That is one of the pettiest, strangest things to say. The fact is, they were the only seats available to sit in at the time.
Orchids to green Chevrolet who is kind enough to slow down on our street where our kids play.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
