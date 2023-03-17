Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the cable company. You changed your name but we still have the same bad service. We call when our service is out but we get no credit when we have no stations. Plus, prices have gone up and when you cal to find out why, all you get is the runaround.
Onions to the irresponsible off- roaders who make a mess of the desert. You have now successfully closed access to the Grand Falls aka Chocolate Falls on the Navajo nation. This was one of our favorite stops in the spring. Way to go! No respect!
Orchids to Anthony at CarToyz for helping me get my iPhone charger working very quickly and at no charge.
Orchids to Victoria, our “traveling in-house” hairdresser. Besides giving a great haircut, Victoria is a good listener, gives great hugs, laughs a lot and goes out of her way to make her visit fun. She truly loves all of her clients, who she considers friends. Go, Victoria!
Orchids to Extreme Roofing! Amy and her crew were efficient, wonderful and did an awesome job putting on a new roof and they cleaned up afterwards leaving no mess. I highly recommend them. Thank you, guys for everything! Dave, on Bryce Place.
Orchids to the Havasu Nursing Center on Kearsage Drive for hosting its annual classic car chow. Kudos to the staff for all of their efforts in getting the patients out to see the cars on a great weather day and for providing food and drinks for all those in attendance.
Orchids to Adrenaline Detail. We had our Ebbtide boat washed and they were beyond amazing with detail! Highly recommend!
Orchids to our home and our extremely tolerant way of life. Even with nuisance barking, even with the code violations of storage, even with decades long hate with art that is intrusive to our private spaces, we have still been quiet showing extreme tolerance. Those days will soon be over.
Orchids to Republic Services trash and recycling company for always being prompt, especially picking up my recycling items. They are always on time and never leave a mess behind them. Thanks, guys!
Orchids to “Havadrive”, where the right lane is for the senior and winter visitors, the left lane is for the Californians and the suicide lane is for the genius Arizonans!
Onions to the six or so houses built on Magnolia. Too tall, too close together, and just plain ugly. Who gave the go ahead for this? Somebody should be ashamed.
Orchids to Boost Mobile for awesome customer service! We need more companies who hire staff with such great attitudes.
Onions to those bringing their garbage to construction dumpsters. Private companies pay for the privilege of having those dumpsters on site so garbage doesn’t pile up and become a safety hazard. Go dump your garbage at the local landfill.
Orchids to all of us who live in Lake Havasu City for the fantastic multi-purpose Rotary Park. Our taxes pay for that well- maintained facility. Enjoy.
Orchids to John from Rodgers Tile and Flooring. He did a great job of installing our flooring in our home.
