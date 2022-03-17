Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Larry, Cassie and Cassie of Above All Flooring! They did a fabulous job at Llama Yama Yoga once again and we get so many compliments on how beautiful it looks. Thank you for all that you do! -Ashley and Debbie.
Orchids to Jorge, Jose, Rafael and Diego. Not only did you do an incredible job on our house, but you made Llama Yama Yoga look absolutely beautiful with heavy lifting, touch up paint and detail painting work around the baseboards. You all never cease to amaze us!
Orchids to Car Toyz for resolving issues with the Sirius operating radio system in my truck. Anthony Kris took the time to help. Thanks to Anthony, everything is now operating perfectly again. Bob Edmonds.
Onions to the broken down RVs, make-shift camps, and vehicles - including a bus - allowed just outside SARA Park. This is a potential disease cesspool, and a major highway accident waiting to happen.
Orchids to the nice young men working the front desk at Planet Fitness. They are always so nice, polite, and friendly when scanning me and my daughter in!
Orchids to my orchid of 25 years, (I know she’ll read this). Here’s to another 25. The Dragon Amber.
Onions to those who don’t have their guests park in visitors parking! Residents don’t have a place to park. Minnesota and Wisconsin are calling you back home.
Orchids to LHCPD and the mayor for taking care of the panhandler by Taco Bell.
Orchids to the kind man who paid for my blueberries at Basha’s. I was
so stunned I don’t think I thanked you properly. Thank you very much for the kind gesture. The money I saved will be given to my favorite charity.
Orchids to the guy who said he will only talk to the person making the rules, not the messenger. He then hung up the phone.
Orchids to Happy Hour at Legenz. I love the reasonably priced and quantity of food choices. The tacos are great and amazing food servers! It can get noisy in the bar area so I prefer the back area.
Orchids to Robert the pharmacist at Albersons. Thank you for getting me a cold bottle of water today. It was so nice of you, I appreciated it. JO.
Orchids to the boat guy who paid it forward in line at Bashas’. What a generous blessing! Thank you!
Orchids to Erik, the custodian at Thunderbolt Middle School, for always going above and beyond with help in keeping the school clean and safe for all staff and students!
Orchids to London Bridge Resort Convention Center. Thank you to the staff and everyone behind the scene that made our wedding so beautiful and perfect. What a great place to have a wedding! Thank you, again. DBC.
Orchids to Tod and Marie at Emerald Cove Resort. Our two night stay was great. I will pay it forward. With so much B.S. going on, it was a total relief. Ranger Terry.
Orchids to Caleb and the crew at Oasis Floors and Design Center for helping us match our existing flooring perfectly! We were able to complete the project in a timely manner and the service is always the best in town! Appreciate all your help! Highly recommend them!
Onions to the company that took seven months to install my kitchen counters, after all was purchased and in stock. We heard many lies and promised many dates and times which you didn’t show or were several hours late. You kept us waiting because you didn’t have the courtesy to call.
Orchids to the staff at Safeway who took the time to help me find the spray bottles.
Thank you.
