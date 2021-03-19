Another beautiful day in havasu...
Orchids to Wayne at LeGrand plumbing. He is always there when you need him.
Orchids to the thoughtful young man who passed by on his motor bike on Burgundy Drive. He stopped and helped two seniors carry a heavy table up a steep driveway to the back patio.
Onions to clueless people calling in my vehicle as derelict. For your information it’s legally titled and registered. Yes it runs! I’ve been living in “Clementine” going on 10 years now. If you don’t believe me just stick your head inside and take a whiff. Derelict to you, but home sweet home to me!
Onions to deliveries and parcels sent with extensive delays. Amazon packages are one to two days late. Lake Havasu USPS as well as the national system needs to drastically improve. If you use USPS for bill payments you will notice new late charges due to extensive transit times.
Onions to young gal riding a Segway machine. You crossed a double yellow line and blew past me on Mesquite. Speed limit is 35. Those machines aren’t designed to operate that fast. Evidently yours is modified. What’s worse was texting and driving. No plate so I couldn’t get number. Slow down.
Onions to cable complainers. I live on the south side and have had Suddenlink for 10+ years and have not had a second of offline. Maybe you should try satellite.
Orchids to the person who found me unconscious and bleeding on the walking path and got me help. You are an angel.
Orchids to DeLuxe Shoe and Boot Repair for quick, prompt service. You fixed my broken sandal on the spot. I do believe you are able to fix anything presented to you! Havasu is lucky to have you. Thanks again and see you next time from the girl with the black sandal.
Onions to the grocery stores in town with empty shelves. Didn’t anyone tell you, that there are more people living here this year?
Onions to the local auction company in town that allows customers to walk around drinking alcohol at first with a bag covering the bottle and then without. The other customers should not have to smell his alcohol breath and his obnoxious behavior during the auction bidding.
Orchids to the onion who recognized that car salesman had “the same level of trust as attorneys”. Yes, that says it all.
Orchids to Montes Roofing for doing a terrific job on replacing my outdated roof that was in need of repair. They were efficient, cleaned up every last bit of the old roof, and gave me a great deal. Ramon returns phone calls and provides high quality work. S. Martin
Orchids to whoever is doing improvements in the English Channel. Everything is freshly painted and artificial tier is being installed. It looks great. Great draw for tourists and locals.
Orchids to Taschia and Victor of Kitchen Tune-Up for a great looking kitchen. You were wonderful to work with! R&B
Orchids to Dr. Roman and the staff of Havasu Regional Cancer Center. The quality of care and the caring staff along with the state of the art facility right here in Havasu. Definitely an asset to our community. Thank you for the great experience under your care. RD
Onions to very tall man wearing a gray and blue Nehru jacket. I believe you deliberately sat up front for meanness. There were chairs in back. Many shorter attendees could not see the whole program because of your big fat head.
Orchids to Pat, the HOA of Pecos 1, you’re doing a great job. I appreciate all you have done. Getting the pool warmer would be nice!
Orchids to Kenny W and Tom B from the Havasu 4 Wheelers. They risked their personal safety to bring two vulnerable hikers to a secure location
Onions to man in red car. You pulled in front of me just as I gained speed. Had to suddenly brake tripping insurance snapshot device. Those things monitor speed and braking. Tried to catch you setting off speed alarm. Doubtful I get discount because of your stupidity. Learn how to drive!
Onions directed at ‘dressed to the hilt’ real estate agent handing me what appeared to be, a two buck business card. Raised letters. Prism like glitter. Picture on front most likely taken 40 years ago. Pal, this told me you’re making way too much money. You’re definitely not getting mine!
