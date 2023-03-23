Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Brent and Cassie for the wonderful, fun volunteer party. Good food, prizes, drinks and fun. It’s nice to know that the volunteers are appreciated, but the trustees are appreciated, too. Thanks for all the time that you put in to make sure the club runs smoothly.
Onions to all of the transportation units that take up the parking space that the cool old cars are supposed to be able to use in order for us admirers to admire the beautiful classics that bring back memories of the good old days.
Orchids to the grocery stores for the online and digital sales opportunities. With the special sale days, convenient parking, and non-profit programs throughout the city, we seniors should never complain. The young folks raising a family need every brake they can get. JW
Orchids to Dr. Buckman of Animal Hospital of Havasu. He was my little Missy’s doctor for 15 years and recently helped her cross
the rainbow bridge. He did it with such gentleness, love and compassion. Orchids also to all the staff who helped Missy through the years.
Orchids to Frank from Craig Plumbing for the new RO install and much needed water valve replacements. On time and reasonable prices.
Onions to high priced car service. I purchased my last new car from a dealer, when it was customary to get three oil changes for the price of two. Today, I paid twice the amount without any future discounts from the dealership.
Onions to the mail carrier who stuffed the box containing an old book into our mailbox and tearing out a portion of the pages.
Onions to the employee who believes she is entitled to park her vehicle in the spots marked for “supervisor guests only”. As an employee, please park your vehicle with the rest of the employees.
Onions to allowing the landscaped highway to look so run-down. The weeds are taking over the state route and it looks horrible.
Onions to the grouchy night door greeter and his girlfriend. Since pushing their way into the “in-crowd”, now thinking they can be boss of the bar while making a big issue about the music. Quit stirring the pot. Just play nice with others.
Orchids to planning. It may take several months, but patience is something that comes easy to us “Havasuvians.” Let’s just hope others will be as accommodating as we are. After all, a decade and half of extinction level treatment from the odd fellows we live near is proof of our greatness.
Onions to drivers of the pickup truck who goes to garage sales and rips people off. They have ripped off several garage sales either with taking things like a battery pack out of a drill and/or money change confusion. Be aware!
Orchids to all of the charitable organizations in this town. They all do such good work!
Orchids to “Paint your Pet” pawty at That Dane Bar. Talented art instructor, Hannah, guided us in producing awesome portraits of our pets. Rufus, resident Great Dane, kept busy at the bar, collecting tips. Paws in for Bark Park & Brews!
Orchids to Kevin at Master Graphics, for the amazing, professional vinyl repair on our fifth wheel. I have received so many compliments and requests for your cards. Thank you, Kevin.
