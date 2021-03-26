Another beautiful day in havasu...
Onions to the man in the red car. You pulled in front of me just as I gained speed. I had to suddenly brake which tripped the insurance snapshot device. Those things monitor speed and braking. Tried to catch you setting off speed alarm. Doubtful I get discount because of your stupidity. Learn how to drive!
Orchids to all who make everyone feel welcome to this town, even the winter visitors! It takes so little to smile or share a couple words while waiting in lines. Thank you from someone who appreciates kindness.
Onions directed at “dressed to the hilt” Realtor handing me what appeared to be, a two buck business card. It was multi-colored, with raised letters and prism like glitter. Picture on the front was most likely taken 40 years ago. Pal, this told me you’re making way too much money. You’re definitely not getting mine!
Orchids to Dr. Carlos Ruiz. When he replaced fillings that had fallen out, the teeth looked even better than before. He worked efficiently and with a smile on his face. I used to dread going to the dentist. Not anymore.
Onions to my neighbors three houses down. I don’t know what kind of meat you guys barbecue each weekend, but the putrid smell of it could drive maggots off a gut wagon. I’m not the only one noticing. Couple next door believes you folks might be operating a backyard crematorium. They may be right!
Orchids to Lake Havasu Family Eye Care for another great visit. Special thanks to Ursula for raising my bifocal lens to the now perfect level!
Onions to the ignoramuses who are too darn lazy to remove ball hitches from their receivers. I try to be vigilant but missed one today in the first north Rotary Park parking lot, being tripped at just below the knee resulting in a face plant. Lucky I did not retaliate. Sore wrist and cuts to remember you by. Oh by the way I’m 86. Thankfully not alone.
Orchids to Ratliff Painting. Breezy and her team did an amazing job repairing our stucco and painting our home. From start to finish the job was done professionally and exceeded our expectations. We are very satisfied customers!
Onions to the restaurant. My food was overcooked: fish, shrimp and the filet. The manager was very rude.
Orchids to the doctors and staff at Novak Animal Hospital. They are always so caring toward our four-legged babies.
Orchids to Kayla at Mohave County Health. During early vaccine troubles when patience and assistance were in short supply, she was a model of both. Unlike most others, she was caring and worked hard to find appointments. I’m sure all she helped are grateful.
Onions to the restaurant. I went through the drive through and asked for two steak burritos. I got home to find two breakfast burritos. Now I had to repeat my order three times and they still screwed it up.
Orchids to Lange Veterinarian and Lietz Fraze for making our baby’s end of life go so smooth. Thank You!
Onions to the store clerk for allowing me to help load a heavy box into my car. Employee asked me not to but was not assertive. I pulled a nerve in my back. Pain’s off the chart. Next time a senior offers to help, tell them no. By the way, my attorney will be talking to you soon.
Onions to whoever jumped my fence to steal my little eight week old kitten Mittens I put him out in a play pen so Mittens would be safe; to only find he was stolen. Who would do such a thing? Please bring mittens back.
Orchids to Dody Orona. Very communicative. She caught details when I didn’t. She had my family’s best interest in mind during the whole sale. She cares and not in it just for the pay. Selman and Associates have a great Realtor on staff.
Onions to the management for not having the decency to return my several phone calls.
Orchids to Liska’s Apothecary. I received my first shot and I already have my appointment for the second. They are professional, friendly and very organized.
Onions to all who cannot stay in their respective lane. I am tired of people nearly hitting me.
Orchids to Carol at Republic Services for her efforts in helping resolve the issues at my commercial building.
Orchids to Denny’s. Breakfast was great, eggs scrambled to perfection, toast and coffee, fresh, a grand slam for sure! Waitress Weezie always provides great service as well.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.