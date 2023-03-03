Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Jenne at Albertsons. It was so nice to be greeted by such a friendly face at the checkout counter. She was so cheerful and happy.
Onions to veterinarians. The first thing they want is money. They throw the health of your dog out the window!
Onions to the car dealership. I loved the car and wanted to purchase it but your sales guy gave a bad first impression.
Onions to being offended. We all agree we are a hot destination for a plethora of winter visitors from the Great White North. However, when locals sit enjoying a meal and overhear conversations on how dumb us Americans are, you might want to go elsewhere.
Orchids to the city for removing the rock. It helps heal my broken heart. What a very compassionate city we live in.
Orchids to Hospice of Havasu for the care, compassion and dignity you showed my husband. I don’t know what I would have done with out your support! Thank you!
Orchids to Ryan at Chase Bank on Kiowa. He is always great to work with and provides exceptional customer service. I needed to have a document notarized on short notice and he was very accommodating. Thank you.
Onions to code enforcement. A short walk in my neighborhood shows three homes equaling 17 cars, three old boats, a motor-home, two RV trailers, two utility trailers, various appliances and garbage containers in front yards. But I can’t have a chicken in my backyard.
Onions to irresponsible dog owners. The dancing at the popular outside bar on McCullough boulevard is great. Except when you are walking during Winterfest and you have to play dodge-the-dog as the owners are leaving them on a leash amongst hundreds of people.
Worse, Sunday at the outside bar, some non- thinking man had his leashed dog on the dance floor dancing with him.
Orchids to Adam with All Star Pool Plastering. Rust from the rebar came through our 3-year-old pool. Our original pool service company has gone out of business, so we hired someone else to try to fix the problem but the rust come back a month later. Adam fixed the repair quickly, professionally and at a fair price.
Onions to the cable company. New name, new building, same improvements needed in customer service.
Onions to the person calling our exalted ruler “Grand Poobah”. That is very disrespectful and unbecoming. Further, there was an agenda and a treasurer’s report.
Orchids to Dr. Vin. He did a great job on my wife’s treatment. It’s been her biggest wish for a long time coming. Thank you, Dr. Vin.
Orchids to Aloh Electrical! If you are in need of a great electrician, Larry is the way to go! He’s communicative, friendly, prompt and does a great job! I would highly recommend him. I’ve used him twice now and couldn’t be happier.
Orchids to Sky High Crane company. Awesome owner and employees. Thank you, guys!
Onions for not scheduling community dump days. It is written in the trash pickup contract that this is to be provided twice a year at no cost to our citizens. Do your job and please set this up.
Onions to the crybaby with fliers. If you can buy her a car, buy one for someone else. She’s not the only fish in the sea. Listen to the Eagle’s song “Get over it.”
Orchids to Air Control Home Services, especially Robert the install tech, Jeff McCraw, Jamie, and Jessica. All very professional with excellent customer service, above and beyond. Great prices and fast installation. We love our new air conditioning system.
Orchids to the Safeway customer service counter. Best in town!
