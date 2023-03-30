Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Tyson at Lowe’s, who works in large appliances, for his outstanding service all while backed up with waiting customers. Kudos to Matt and Joe for delivery and setup. Super nice guys!
Onions to the entitled “Karen” who decided to walk down the refrigerator aisle at Lowe’s and close the doors on the fridge we were looking at. I was using a scooter so it was not easy to maneuver for her to get by. Next time, just go around!
Onions to the pavement improvement project. There are so many streets in desperate need of repair and the top priority was the police station parking lot. Unbelievable!
Onions to the poor customer service at the restaurant. Two of us went there for lunch, plus, three margaritas. The server had very little help. “Oh, you wanted salsa with the nachos?” Fish and chips were soggy and cost us $80. Not again!
Orchids to the Lake Havasu Yacht Club volunteers who participated in the HobieCat Regatta for making it a great success. Special thanks to Marlene, Alex and Rex! Great Job!
Onions to the complaint hotline to report teachers for what they’re teaching. Arizona teachers should organize a state-wide walkout. Let the know-it-all legislators try teaching the kids. What a fiasco that would be, huh?
Orchids to the great street crew in this city. The did a great job of fixing the pothole area at the corner of Jamaica and Chemehuevi! Thanks for fixing an on- going problem area. So nice and smooth now.
Onions to promises about fixing the roads in Mohave county, which includes State Route 95.
We are still waiting!
