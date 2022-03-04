Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the onion giver to the retail store. You should be ashamed of yourself. I was there, and to call her rude after yelling at her when she was trying to help you. What did you expect her to do? You were the cause and you got the effect.
Onions to all the construction projects of new homes and apartments. Our small town is already bursting at the seams with too many cars. Where is the water coming from for all the people who will be occupying these new housing projects?
Orchids to Will at Dillard’s men’s department for all of the help in finding the right size dress shirt for my husband. You were the best and so pleasant, great customer service. Thank You.
Orchids to Henry, Tony and Ron for the beautiful work they did remodeling our kitchen and living room. They are so good with every little detail. Great workmanship. Thank you from G and J.
Onions to the left turn signal that turns to go into Walmart. The wait is way too long and very frustrating in the early morning when there are no cars coming. Please make it a flashing yellow at certain times of the day.
Onions to the classic cars on the boulevard every Thursday. They take up all the parking, as their owners park in chairs on the sidewalk to socialize. It hurts the local economy as no one can find a parking spot to patronize local businesses. Rent a venue and pay the cost associated with an event if you want to put on a car show.
Orchids to Parks and Recreation for the re-surfacing and leveling of the parking lot at SARA Park’s Dylan Dog Park. Orchids for making use of Winterfest down time to do major maintenance items at the dog park.
Onions to the person wanting me to use my turn signals. It’s none of your business where I’m going.
Orchids to Winterfest. Great variety and nice to have McCulloch newly paved! Any chance it could be without barking, growling, leashed dogs next year? With so many great people attending, it makes watching so as not to fall over a leash more of a challenge for this old lady.
Onions to the local restaurant for consistently serving cold food numerous times. Too bad, because the food is good, just always cold.
Orchids to Heavenly at Verizon store on the southside. She was remarkably helpful to me in explaining our new LTE home internet bill. She even managed to lower it with a different plan. Thank you, Heavenly! It was a pleasure having you to guide me through it all! Nancy.
Onions to a local discount yard care service. It cost me $90 for 15 minutes worth of work. Worse than that, I was left with so much rubbish, it took me three weeks to clear it out. I think he was drinking, he kept saying he had to go.
Orchids to restaurants trying their best not to pass inflation costs on to their customers. Orchids to customers looking at menus before they dine instead of complaining after they eat.
Orchids to Claudia at Chevron. She always smiles, and greets everyone like family. Smart and customer oriented, more stores need people like her. Ranger Terry.
Onions for charging $771.90 for an X-ray. A bit over the top! Funny, you accepted $98.83 from the VA - payment in full!
Orchids to the lady at Smith’s who found my keys and returned them to me. She is an angel. Bless her. Thank you, again. PS.
Onions to the truckers people’s convoy from Barstow, California, to District of Columbia. You have better things to do with the trucks; help the supply chain issue, haul needed supplies. Covid 19 masks and the lock down is not an issue. It was and is to help people stay safe and alive.
Onions to the Onion "where I'm turning is none of your business", it will become someone's business, when you get yourself, side swiped. Is it impossible for people in this town to just be considerate? They put those signals in cars for a reason, and to pass a driving test you have to use them,
Onions to "Onions to the classic cars on the boulevard every Thursday." Maybe, if you owned a classic car you would understand. The hot rods give tourists, snowbirds and locals a destination for Thursdays, the sidewalks and eateries are bustling. Stop moaning, park in one of the rear parking lots or come to town on one of the other days of the week!
