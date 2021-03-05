Another beautiful day in havasu...
Orchids to Marti, Elks fantastic lady cocktail waitress with the wildest hairdos we have seen. Nothing but a pleasant surprise when she enters the lodge. Cracks us up. T-J.
Onions to whomever is responsible for choosing delayed paperwork over human lives. This behavior is unacceptable. In my opinion, vaccines given to those who choose them should be of the highest priority. Necessary paperwork will follow. This is a pandemic remember.
Onions to the city for whoever thought of a signal at Acoma and Pima. If there was a need, it would have been Acoma and Smoketree, a four-way stop. More money wasted.
Orchids to Jim and Billie, the best friends anyone could have in Lake Havasu City. They are always willing to help friends and neighbors, even when it’s not convenient for them. Thanks for everything guys.
Onions to the yellow flashing lights. They would be great if drivers understood how to proceed. Twice I have had drivers turn left in front of me when I had the green light to go through. Both times I had to brake hard to avoid them. Apparently drivers know I have a green light.
Orchids to Laura for the hours she has spent helping friends and acquaintances secure appointments for their covid shots. Her generosity has helped many who couldn’t get help. Thank you so much.
Onions to the staff who treated me like a second-class citizen because of my marital status. Your elderly coworker even tried to smooth it over. I’d bet my bank account that my boyfriend is way hotter than your husband. Stop being snotty. It’s costing the lodge. No donation from me this year; I’ve told everyone!
Onions to the longtime business owner spreading rumors to block a new business out. We know what you did and are doing. We are thrilled that we are enough of a threat in this town to result in your meddling! Now that karma is on our side, what is your next nasty little idea? This is great!
Orchids to Danny and Allen at Superior Garage Door for their diligence resolving the problem opening/losing my garage door. Their tenacity identifying and fixing the problem is commendable. Nate
Onions to the maintenance department at the park who take up the best picnic tables with their cleaning carts in order to reserve it for their break. Those tables should be available for those there for recreation.
Orchids to Blue Angels Roadside Service. We were in need and Richardo showed up to our rescue. Very professional, experienced and helpful. Great service. Thanks
Onions to the restaurant. I’ve had two bad orders to go. You spend hard earned money you expect a tasty meal. Not here! They blame the cook? Time for someone new. Mush/swiss burger with all the fixins, no omelet cooked in grease, tasted like fish. Don’t waste your money. You’ll be disappointed!
Onions to the person who unfriended me over political views. Too bad this had to end a great friendship over two men that don’t even know our names. By the way, I really enjoyed your music.
Onions to the city and the developers for allowing El Dorado wash to turn into a UTV racetrack. The amount of noise and dust is horrible and affects residents from Jamaica all the way up to the new Villas. It’s in the city limits and shouldn’t be allowed just like you stopped it on the Island.
Orchids to Liska’s Apothecary Shop for its outstanding way of handling my vaccine. I made an appointment and received my injection and was out in 45 minutes and they will call me when my second one is due. Very friendly and professional group of people and I would recommend them to anyone that needs the vaccine or any other pharmacy needs.
Orchids to the angels who stopped and helped our 91-year-old mother. She fell going to the mailbox. We don’t know how long she was there but these angels stopped and helped her up then walked her up to the front door! Thank you!
Onions to the food order litterer. The lid came off the cup so you throw it out car window? Do you keep the seat up and fall in when using the bathroom? Keep our city beautiful. Predators come to feed so you endangered people and pets also.
Onions to the lady who got the found golf GPS and promised to get it to the owner. The owner’s information is in the GPS settings. Turn it in to pro shop. It’s been weeks.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
