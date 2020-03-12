Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to dog owners who leave their dogs outside for hours to bark and bark and bark. This is not only rude and disrespectful to your neighbors, but also unhealthy for your pet. If you want to own dogs, either train them, or train yourself.
Orchids to Naomi for paying for the customer that was behind you at the Hallmark store on Feb 29! This is the second time I have seen you pay it forward. What an inspiration you are!
Onions to the grown woman who feels the need (literally) to touch everyone at the bar to greet them, grabbing people’s hands and arms. Keep your hands to yourself. People like you are the reason everyone gets sick. Your desperation for attention is pathetic,as is your ignorance of spreading germs.
Orchids to Mitch and Stacie. They are the best people in the world to have next door. Great to have you on our little hill in paradise.
Onions to all the lazy people that can’t lift a finger to clean up the trash on their property. Get off your lazy behinds, pick up your garbage in your yards and while you’re at it help out your elderly neighbors.
Onions to businesses that display political material in their stores for customers to see. It is their constitutional right to do it and is also my right not to shop with them and it will have a negative effect on your sales and revenue.
Orchids to our server Jesse at Legendz. On a very busy Thursday, he was so sweet and gave us the best service even though he had so many tables to wait on. Thank you so much, Jesse you deserve a raise!
Onions to the TV guide. I am no longer able to get delivery to the mail box. I guess they canceled. So mad, just loved being able to browse through a book!
Orchids to all the posts about the smoke-filled room at the green monster. When cheapskates and cigarettes take precedence over public health it’s time to cut and run but be careful because the clique will play dirty to tarnish you, just ask where the money went and never return.
Submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or e-mail to planner@havasunews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.