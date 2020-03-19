Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the onion saying a gossiping women’s sand box. That type of hate speech is derogatory wanting a healthy environment is a good thing for our brothers and sisters. Everyone made that commitment when we initiated volunteers and making a comment about unhealthy air has really hit a nerve.
Orchids and roses to all who have the sense to stay home during this time of world wide sickness and to all the Patriot fans remember to not use you bare hands to wipe the tears from your eyes due the loss of T.B.
Onions to the bar flies. Stay home and drink for the safety of all drivers, as usual TGIF.
Orchids to our Lake Havasu City paramedic teams. I watched while you tried to do everything you could to save my fathers life. Sadly, it was not successful, but I watched your work because I needed to know in the end, you did all you could. I believe that, we thank you, you are heroes in my family.
Onions to doctors who you’ve never seen before who pop into your hospital room for a minute to tell you to make an appointment with their office when you get out and charge Medicare $125-$150 for basically drumming up business. The doctors that actually took care of me deserved every penny.
Orchids to Tana at Haven of Havasu for the great care you give to all!
Onions to the letter complaining about raising the gas tax. Now is the time when oil price is low. It’s been years since it was raised and look at our highways. Should we wait till gas is four dollars a gallon to raise it? We tend to drive more and waste gas when prices are low so the tax does double duty.
Orchids to Arizona Water for your great customer service on Demaret.
Onions to the people who don’t read signs. As I walk through Wal-Mart and other grocery stores I wonder if people are unable to read. “Service Dogs only.” I see people with dogs on a leash, sitting in the child seat and being carried. The stores should enforce their policy. Otherwise we should all bring our pets into the stores.
Submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or e-mail to planner@havasunews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.