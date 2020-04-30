Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Pets in Paradise. Good Morning to all with a hug. It’s hard enough to put food on the table and try to feed our four-legged friends. We have some can dog food we would like to donate. Natural Balance chicken and beef. Call the kennel, leave your name and phone number and we will get back to you. Patty and Ron.
Onions to the corporate store and mobile groomers still working. All of us would love to be back at work but it is more important for us to stay safe. We are no different than you, we all have businesses and bills. All I know is you have lost a 10 year customer.
Orchids to the wonderful job done on the intersection of Smoketree and Swanson Avenue. It’s nice and smooth. Great job!
Orchids to Shawn at Prosperity Pool Service. You will not find a more competent worker anywhere. He will not leave your property until he knows everything is done. Very lucky to have found him. Would recommend him to everyone.
Onions to the socialist who thinks the antisocialist should not get checks. Why the heck not? The only money the government has was taken from someone. It is our money you are getting and we should be allowed to have some back. It is my money I want it. Need or not.
Orchids to Mudshark and Chico’s. Mudshark’s manager and server went above and beyond for my 90th birthday. Served us in a rainstorm. Havasu’s hospitality shined for relatives and friends flying in from many parts of the United States.
Onions to local selling sites for not allowing me to list reloading equipment or a spotting scope. They are not weapons. I’m out of work, no bailout and need money.
Orchids to Oasis Floors and Design. Dave our salesman was professional and knowledgeable.
The installers Mark and Fernando, were prompt, courteous and did a great job. Elizabeth in the office was very friendly. We highly recommend them. Rick and Bev.
Onions to the grocery store for not keeping it clean. It looks like a third world country store. Sorry to see the decline.
Onions to the city that just does not care. Havasu has businesses closed and in trouble, but you still allow Californians, which is one of the most troubled covid-19 states to come here for vacation rentals and boating. I don’t get it.
Orchids to InstaCart for a year of excellent service that has become even more important today. HwyRovr.
Onions to the person who wants to give back their stimulus check. If you don’t want it, give it to a small business that needs it or take it to the Food Bank. It is meant to go back into the economy.
Orchids to Jasmine’s mom Eva Finley for making really nice filtered face masks for all of the employees at Steve’s Automotive & Towing. We have been trying to purchase masks for the past month from eBay and Amazon and none have showed up. Thanks again Eva, you might have saved a life. Steve & Mimi.
Onions to complaining about weeds. It could be worse after nine, yes nine you would think a normal person could be worn out of abusive childlike bullying behavior but some mental conditions are untreatable. All of us neighbors do laugh and pray they find help someday.
Orchids to Fred Barber! Once again your information is spot on. Thank you.
Onions to the crazies. Fresh air and exercise are healing to the whole body and soul!
Orchids to Christie at Caring Hearts who during this coronavirus crisis still helps her senior clients in their homes with caring and love. She goes above and beyond!
Onions to the county for not correcting the washed out sections of shoulder on London Bridge Road, south of the turnoff to the mall. Do something like putting an asphalt or concrete apron so the shoulder doesn’t get washed out during a rain storm. Please do something before a bicyclist gets hurt or a car goes off the road.
Orchids to David and Mandy for sharing their Easter meal with all your cul de sac neighbors.
Orchids to Lakeside Physical Therapy. Shannon, Gail and the team took such good care of me. You are all great!
