Onions to being unable to keep the fish cleaning station at Site Six running so that people can clean the stuff they catch before they have to take them home. The city prides itself on the lake, but does little to improve Site Six.
Orchids to the Onion-giver about the planes making white lines in the sky and creating all that milky haze. I have done the research and it is about changing the weather. Hopefully more people will do the research.
Orchids to Urgent Dental, Dr. Geigle and assistant Seline. My exam and consult was thorough and every detail or suggested procedure explained. They were patient and tolerant of my needs when I needed an antibiotic as well as a swallowing issue. I appreciate you both. Oh, happy birthday to Seline!
Orchids to The Palm Tree Guy. We just had some yard work done and hired this business for the first time. They showed up on time and did a great job. They left the yard so clean and the price was pretty good. Luis, you’re the best. Mica
Orchids to Iron Wolf Golf and Country Club. We have been to Bogeys and Stogies many times. They have wonderful service, great food, beautiful views and they make it very enjoyable! We also have enjoyed the steakhouse at Reflections with the same wonderful service and great food. Thank you!
Orchids to Tabatha at Wells Fargo for always having a smile and providing great customer service.
