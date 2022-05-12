Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Jillian at Walgreens who very patiently assisted this non-tech senior retrieve photos from my phone. Walgreens has a keeper!
Orchids to Interstate Batteries for replacing our bad battery so quick and the crew with great service. Thank you.
Onions to the hot tempered mechanic who started out honest then quickly turned greedy and cheap. Did it make you feel like a reputable person when you called the city to report a non-running vehicle? You’re the reason it didn’t run.
Huge Orchids to the out patient surgery staff on the second floor of the hospital! From start to finish everyone was so nice and explained everything.
Onions to the vehicles turning on the red light at Lake Havasu Avenue and Mulberry. I am at that intersection a minimum of four times a day. I see turning on the red light occurring constantly.
Orchids to Leann, the poet at Walgreens. Time will always pass and leave little in its wake. Memories cast an everlasting glow, never to fade. Thank you for being part of mine. Ranger Terry.
Orchids to the dispatcher at Day and Night Shuttle. Very nice, patient and responsive to my needs. You made getting to my destination much easier and I thank you for it.
Orchids to El Pollo Loco. Just wanted to give a shout out to El Pollo Loco because I eat there so often and I’m never disappointed in their food or their service. They keep their establishment clean too, which is important. I guess that’s why I keep coming back!
Orchids to the staff behind the copier machines at Staples. I’m not good with names, but everytime I have needed to go there to make copies, they are always polite and willing to answer any questions I have about the copying of my material. They are all very professional.
Orchids to Jay Leno and his jet car. Who knew Chrysler came out with a jet car in the 1960s? Of course, Jay Leno knew and it is in his collection. YouTube him and you will see him driving it around. For all of you vintage car nuts here in Lake Havasu City, you ought to love that!
Orchids to Williams opening a roller coaster! I can’t wait to take the family up to enjoy it.
Orchids to Nathan at the register at Culver’s. He’s a very nice young man. Thank you.
Onions to drivers who don’t know how to drive, and worse, don’t care to learn! When you make a turn, the rules dictate you take the nearest lane, then signal if you want the outside lane and then change lanes. A white sedan cut me off this morning taking the lane I was trying to get into because he took the outside lane right at the turn. He nearly caused an accident.
Onions to putting a new light at Jamaica Drive and McCulloch Boulevard. One guy in 30 years doesn’t pay attention to what he’s doing and we have to spend taxpayer’s money putting in a light. We don’t need more lights, we need people to pay attention and drive sober.
Orchids to Bridgewater Golf Course. My husband and I came out for the first time to visit some friends in Lake Havasu City and we took in a round. I was very impressed. It is perfect the beginner golfer, like me, well maintained and the staff was wonderful. Can’t wait to come back.
Orchids to Jack in the Box. I rarely eat fast food these days, but Jack in the Box was friendly, fast and efficient. I was in and out in no time and the staff was great. Great job! Thanks!
Orchids to Chase Bank. Fastest service in town! You get in and you get out. They keep the lines moving.
Orchids to Anytime Fitness. Tammy signed me right up, no waiting. Fees are reasonable. Gym is clean.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.