Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the onion regarding a raise in restaurant prices! Due to the shut down of America their costs have gone up exponentially. Many items are unavailable because of supply chain disruptions, something has to give. Personally I’m delighted to have places to go when I don’t feel like cooking or meeting folks to share a meal so I don’t have to eat alone. You are free to stay home and cook!
Orchids to John the installer from Sound Bank. John came out to install a TV on our patio. He did an excellent job. He is so efficient, knowledgeable and friendly. What a pleasure.
Sound Bank should be very proud of the service he gives his customers. I will certainly recommend Sound Bank again.
Onions to the audio and video breaking up on Saturday Night Live’s Mother’s Day special. Why should the public be paying premium prices for such a extremely poor product?
Orchids to our Lake Havasu City Police Department; especially Officer Stanley for your help while caring for my son during his struggling time. Thank you for your caring nature for myself and my husband when we needed kind words and understanding. The people of Lake Havasu are so lucky we have such a great police department. I will always back the blue!
Onions to the person concerned with the passing of gas by some dear soul in the grocery store. Passing gas is a normal human function. If someone does it all the time, it might mean that they have a gastric or intestinal problem. Mask- soak in detergent & water, should be fine.
Orchids to literate people. If the sign on the door reads “Must Wear a Mask to Enter”, then wear one. Don’t force store employees to become police and don’t irritate other customers who don’t want to follow the rules, but do so out of respect.
Onions to the charter school giving away pizza and gift cards to sign up to go to school there. Not exactly how I want my tax dollars spent. Why don’t you focus on academics, not lame marketing?
Orchids to Damian’s Painting for a great job. They showed up on time and performed the job on budget with quality and an eye for detail. Thank you, from two-tone on Linda Drive.
Onions to the medical provider pushing the vaccine on pregnant women! Shame on you! This is not FDA approved, we all want to see how you all do with this government experiment before the rest of us try!
Orchids to Ricardo of Blue Angel. I called Ricardo because my car battery was dead. He was here in 10 minutes. Ricardo picked up a new battery and returned in the afternoon. He even checked the air in my tires. Polite, efficient and the very best customer service. Thank you - Jim
Onions to the facility that completely ignored national nurse’s week. After everything we have been through during the last year and the awful working conditions, the least you could do is acknowledge us.
Orchids to Rotary Park Staff. I walk Rotary Park most every morning and I enjoy all of the people who join me there and enjoy a very clean, safe, neat and orderly environment. Thanks to the caring staff that maintains it!
Onions to rewarding bad behavior. Get paid more to stay home instead of work, and online students complete work unmonitored and still have same privileges as those who attend in person. Hard work no longer pays off!
Orchids to Dr. Hooker for the surgery he performed on me. He explained everything entirely and what to expect after surgery. Both him and his staff were very polite and willing to help. His bed side manner was exceptional.
Onions to the employees who created a toxic working environment. Harassing management, stealing, running amok at will, being defiant. Glad someone got smart!
Orchids to Lora at the Mattress Firm north of town. Excellent customer service. Thank you very much.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.