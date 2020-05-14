Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to an irresponsible big brother. You need to help your brother. Let him park his rundown RV at your house instead of making other people’s lives miserable!
Orchids to the masks being worn to stop the spread of the flu. After this thing is over can we require some to keep wearing them.
Onions to the 36-hole golf course for not any enforcing rules. You’re horrible! Everyone is walking their dogs and not cleaning up after them. Kids are playing on the golf course and riding around in golf carts unsupervised. Do I live on the golf course or in a park? There are sidewalks all over; stay off the golf course unless you are a golfer!
Orchids to Robert Bowen. You hit the high points of the myriad of never to be answered questions we all should be asking! The instant giving in to governors’ unconstitutional actions has boggled my mind since it started! How many have died or lost significant quality of life because no treatment available? Another significant question!
Onions to those who will go directly back to giving every member a cold or flu because they can’t afford to stay home, yet they tout themselves as volunteers after seeing the constant failure of any type of public hygiene standards or practices. We have not been sick since your forced closure. Bye, bye.
Orchids to the Safeway pharmacy employees. Always helpful, smiling and willing to go the extra mile. Thank you for all you do for all of us. You are the best. Peace out.
Onions to the people who keep referring to the lake as “our lake,” it doesn’t belong to us.
Orchids to my wife Cruella de Vil. Even though you got caught driving 20 mph over the speed limit in a school zone it did not deter you. The radar detector works and the crybabies on our street can pound sand with their log books and video. We can do what we want we are the de Vils.
Onions to snitches and our small-minded complaining neighbor. Stop trying to be important.
Submit all entries of 40 word or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
