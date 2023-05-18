Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to all of the hard working servers, cooks, and bus people in our town. Their hard work is truly appreciated by the thousands of us who are seldom heard from. You keep our tourist town going strong and it is appreciated.
Orchids to the Lake Havasu Golf Club restaurant. We enjoyed a lovely Mother’s Day breakfast there. Good food, great views and great service. The lady serving us was alone with no other help, but she did a fantastic job. What a professional! Thank you for a great Mother’s Day.
Orchids to Planet Fitness for keeping such a clean, cool and amazing environment to workout in and to the new manager and all the staff for making it happen. Keep up the good work!
Orchids to Discount Tire. I took my Mustang to have the tires rotated and rebalanced. Chris had me in and out under the time frame he quoted me. Thanks, Chris!
Orchids to Corey at TekWrap. We recently had our association’s trailer decals removed and replaced. TekWrap did a great job. On time and at the price he quoted! Good on ya!
Onions to trying to make the club all righteous. As a member who left nearly eight years ago, you should feel lucky the slander that was propagated on us was not taken to a civil court as it was spread far and wide by a member and volunteer bar maid.
Orchids to Vanessa, the Elks club manager. She is very friendly and welcoming to the club members. She is an asset to the organization.
