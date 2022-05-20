Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Tire Man. They are right on! Great customer service, great quality of products and service and just wonderful people, to boot! Highly recommended.
Orchids to Lacey and the service team at Anderson Toyota. Great customer care with clear communication and efficient work. So nice to have a team to trust. Thank you, Lacey!
Onions to local real estate agents sending mailers to home owners trying to convince them to squeeze out their renters to make a quick buck. Shameful.
Huge onions to the local restaurant. My mushroom Swiss cheeseburger was pathetic. Basically, it was half of a burger. I literally had a half of a bun left and my French dip sandwich was the same. $40. Shame on me for trying to give them another chance.
Onions to the burger place that use to have patties bigger than the bun and thicker than the tomato slices. Now, you have an open bun, and you lift the tomato slice to find the burger. Plus, the price went up three dollars more.
Onions to the employers who post help wanted ads then never call the applicants. People want to work, that’s why they apply.
Orchids to the young boy and his parents. You did a good job with him. They were in the Walmart parking lot when he gave me a pretty pink rose, and wished me Happy Mother’s Day. It sure made me feel good. Thank you!
Onions to the horrible streets of Lake Havasu City. These streets are worse than a third would country. Majority are rough, no cross walk or center striping, and overdue for paving. Please use the record tax our city has received and repair our streets. An excellent investment.
Onions to the onion to our trash truck workers. Soon it will going on 90 degrees by 7 or 8 in the morning. Perhaps you’d like to do their second round for the recycle when it’s 110 and above? Personally, I like hearing them at 5 or 6 a.m. since it means they can be in a cooler place by the late and hot afternoons. Earplugs one night a week can help.
Orchids to Air Control Home Services and their office, service and installation team members. Robert and the team did an awesome job installing our new air conditioning unit this week. They were efficient and helpful and did the install in record time. We highly recommend them for your service needs. The Cox’s.
Orchids to Anderson Toyota. Once again, they knocked it out of the park with their great service. I would like to thank the entire staff for being so helpful. Thank you!
Orchids to Shugrue’s with their amazing Mother’s Day brunch. Thank you, Todd and Jack for being so thoughtful as to think of me for this delightful treat. You made my day.
Orchids to Quality Inn. We came in to spend some time with friends and family and was pleasantly surprised at how nice the rooms were. The restaurant and the cocktails were also really good. We enjoyed ourselves all week and Quality Inn was part of the reason.
Onions to this wretched drought that never seems to end. Perhaps if we were able to get California to stop depending on the Colorado river and moved them to desalinization technology, there would be sufficient water for us!
Orchids and thank you to Robinson Automotive for all of your help on my 2006 Pontiac. You folks are the best. M. Kirk.
Orchids to Safeway customer service. Always friendly and polite.
Orchids to Damon Motorsports. I have lived in Lake Havasu City for a little over 25 years and have never found a truly trustworthy mechanic until now. Tim is amazing. I cannot say enough about how honest and efficient his shop is! Thank you!
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in per son or email to planner@ havasunews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.