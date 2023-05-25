Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the woman who works the front desk. Very rude lady and she wasn’t at all concerned about helping me, the customer. You seemed to be distracted with yourself in the mirror.
Thank you for reading!
Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the woman who works the front desk. Very rude lady and she wasn’t at all concerned about helping me, the customer. You seemed to be distracted with yourself in the mirror.
Onions to the price of take-out food. For the money I just laid out for four burger meals today, I could have had a steak dinner at a sit down fancy restaurant a year ago!
Orchids to Havasu Regional Medical Center. My wife had a medical procedure at Havasu Regional Medical Center. When she returned to the recovery room, we experienced a great team of nurses and other staff members. I watch the most professional nursing staff on the second floor recovery taking care of their patients including my wife. Excellent job, all of you.
Orchids to Quick Stop Title and Registration. I highly recommend this business. They take the hassle out of so many of the bureaucratic processes needed these days. I got my passport renewed so fast and smoothly, I brought my daughter in for the same!
Orchids to the Dollar Store on McCulloch. Every time I go in there, I find exactly what I’m looking for and for a great price. Customer service is pretty solid, too.
Orchids to the Onion-giver about the grocery store that stocks shelves and fills delivery orders during hours of operation. Those big blue bins are so huge, they block the aisle and it is literally like playing bumper cars with your grocery carts just trying to shop!
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
Editor: Just a couple things; in response to Lee Gicking’s “Judge not” letter agai…
I have been a member a local school board member since my daughters, now 11th-grad…
All the new funding that congressional Democrats and President Joe Biden showered …
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.